Nyt.fi | Tomi Björck’s new restaurant Lily Lee brings a starving mixture of flavors to the table, covering the luxurious ingredients underneath.

Lily Lee

★★

Where? Erottajankatu 4, tel. 020 155 5900, lilylee.fi.

Because? Tue – Thu 17–24 and Fri – Sat 17–2.

How much? Appetizers and snacks 5–8 e, main dishes 23–56 e, side dishes 3–14 e and desserts 12–14 e. Menus 59–99 e.

Clear? Yes.

Pick up or shipment? No.

Restaurateur Tomi Björck is probably Finland’s most famous celebrity chef. Björck has founded a dozen restaurants, in addition to Helsinki, there are places in Stockholm and Sydney. He has made Cookbooks and appeared on television. “Dressinki-äijä” has also made internet meemics enthusiastic with its supple and recognizable essence.

Björck, who had enjoyed himself in Australia in recent years, returned to Finland to pull his latest restaurant, Lily Lee, which opened to Erottaja in August. The other shareholders of the restaurant are Minka Björck, Serko Rantanen, Ronny Malmberg and Mika Ranin.

Minka Björck has more than a decade of experience in the restaurant business and is the spouse of Tomi Björck. Rantanen is Björck’s credit chef. Malmberg is one of the top salon workers and a waitress of the year 2017, she also has a long collaboration with Björck. Ran, on the other hand, is a friend of Björck with experience in the restaurant industry in Australia, for example.

When high-end restaurant professionals ally, expectations and hype are high. According to Minka Björck, Lily Lee received 1,400 table reservations even before the menu was announced. At both review visits, there was a queue at the door that reminded me of the image queues of trendy nightclubs.

Club-like the atmosphere continues indoors as the music jumps out in a dim restaurant. Perhaps it is a nod to the past, as Pastor, known for his drinks, and before that, the nightclub Cuba Cafe, have operated here in the past. The sway in the Mojito grapple has changed to dinners.

Neon lights and twilight create a club-like feel.­

Lily Lee’s culinary line is modern Asian, which is Tomi Björck’s trademark wherever you get tattoos. Now inspiration has been sought in Taiwan and Hong Kong, among others.

However, it is difficult to get a grip on the line, as there are more than 50 doses on the list. With the exception of one bark mouthpiece, it is recommended to distribute the food among the party.

We ate two different menus, Lily Lee (74 e) and a duck menu (99 e), with two companions from different parts of Asia, so we got to taste twenty servings.

Both tasting menus were disappointing for their price.

Lily The start of the Lee menu promised more good. The triangular scallop crab nut offered from the steaming basket was a model performance. The delicate flavors were wrapped in a skillfully made silky soft dough crust, and the stupid fly fish roe resembled the sea.

The sea dumpling was great.­

A Bao bun stuffed with grilled ibericoposs got the posture of crispy cabbage and fermented chili. In beef tartare, the meat was left on the legs of the tusks, muesli, radish and spicy cream.

Main courses were vague revelations.

In the cold chicken salad, peanuts, chili, and sesame clearly emerged, but the salad pancake threw in a lean sauce slice, and the whole thing was like scraped from a laurel in a buffet.

The caramel pig, Björck’s trademark from Farang, has been versioned here as well. The meat was soft and its surface cracklingly crunchy, but the combination of flavors was exhausting with its motherhood when grilled pineapple was still included.

The steamed whitefish was a succulent but slack performance. The “fresh” fresh tomato-chili sauce with which the fish parka was poured reminded me of the beginner’s ketchup experiments.

The woked green vegetables had a hint of a nice charcoal flavor, but there was no information about the promised garlic butter. The sugar peas, thickened and water spinach were, after all, polar.

A veal cheek reminiscent of a better-day piece of roast in a black pepper-cognac cream sauce was worthy, cloudy and intensely fleshy.

The smile was pierced by a kiwi sorbet flavored with yuzu citrus, in which the kiwi teased bravely and genuinely. The green matcha meringue, dotted with black sesame seeds, was a mischievous addition.

The cake of the three milks was coconut and candy-like sweet except for the toasty shade of the salted caramel. The tropical fruit salad that came with it was like a spoon from a can.

On the other during the review visit, the waitress says that the Lily Lee menu is not the restaurant’s title menu but represents the “pan-Asian” line. Instead, the duck menu would specifically showcase Lily Lee’s own style. Recently, the menus were not presented.

Now the starters were deceiving, with the exception of the scallop crab knot and crispy fried pork knuckle, which were familiar from the previous visit and still exemplified.

The scallop shashimi, crammed into a prickly sea urchin shell, disappeared under a dull chili sauce reminiscent of the kebab kiosk’s fiery soup option. The honeyed sesame soy sauce also drowned the razor clam, which the waitress said could be eaten straight from the shell. Not worth it, the shell is sharp as the name implies.

The dessert-like duck liver tartare was finished with grated truffles, but only the cherry and hazelnut separated it from the confectionery sweet mouthful.

Main dishes at the level improved. Honey-roasted meatballs and crispy crab-thick ones would be a good late night drinker. The fashionable black garlic came out in a nice sauce.

The menu culminated in roasted duck halves served with paper-thin pancakes, match-like leek and cucumber strips and elegantly plum-toned hois sauce. A succulent and greasy duck would have longed for crispy leather. The duck meal was accompanied by a small kippo caviar that could be spooned over the pancakes, but it didn’t stand out from under the duck and hois sauce. It was like a lively yuppie.

The dessert ice cream once tasted properly promised sichuan pepper, but the ice cream was covered in a cardboard-like crust reminiscent of breakfast cereals. The kiwi dessert was intact.

Lily Lee rolls a starving mess of flavors on the table, brutally covering up the luxurious ingredients. This was accentuated by the eternity problem of places offering split servings: the plates suddenly go to war and have to be begged for more.

The service had a rushing grip, especially at the beginning of dinner. Drink wishes were swayed a couple of minutes after getting the drink list, and on the second visit, appetizers began to be marched to the table while drinks were still in progress.

Lily Lee’s cocktails, though, were insightful and balanced. In Macao mandarin, sherry and sake were invigorated with citrus, and in lucky88, the strong flavors of bourbon, amareto and ginger-whey supported each other. The cocktail shaker from behind the bar counter was like a maracas that brings comfort to food disappointments. The wine recommendations also work.

Lily Lee is a stylish restaurant, but the dishes drawn as a weasel offer no value for money. Dinner for two with an initial drink and two spills will cost almost 300 euros.

When hype and reality don’t meet, the end result is a pancake – even if it’s crowned with caviar.