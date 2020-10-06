Nyt.fi | The web now has its own word for the endless browsing of Twitter’s bad news – It’s “doomscrolling” and maybe you should stop it too

Doomscrolling doesn’t just take a lot of time. It can also impair mental health, experts say.

Situation is certainly familiar to many.

You decide to take a look at your phone one more time before going to bed. Accidentally, you forget to browse the endless stream of news channels, the content of which is mostly gloomy. Coronavirus infections are on the rise, co-determination, violence and hatred …

When you stop aimless browsing, you will feel more anxious than before.

The Internet now has a new term for this endless browsing of the Internet that takes your mind toward gloom: Doomscrolling.

“Judgment browsing” with free-turning doomscrolling refers to the way people scroll through endless news apps, Twitter, and other social media and read bad news.

After browsing the gloomy news, I feel anxious, which is referred to at the beginning of the term “doom,” i.e., destruction or judgment. Judgment browsing not only takes a lot of time but can also impair mental health, experts say.

Term has become familiar especially in the international media. He has written on the subject, among other things The New York Times and The Washington Post. It has also become a standard vocabulary on Twitter.

“Choose Joe Bidenso that you can read a book in the evenings in the future and not doomscroll on Twitter, ”among others, who worked at the U.S. Department of Justice Matthew Miller wrote on Twitter on Monday.

“My screen time is high. I can see and feel how it negatively affects me, but I can’t look away from the disasters that unfold in the little box in my hand, ”BuzzFeed producer Hayes Brown wrote on Twitter on Tuesday and received several responses talking about verdict browsing.

“Doomscrolling and despair is what they want. Here’s a sincere mental health tip: get started. It can make a difference and make you feel better, and we can take our country back, ”singer-songwriter Jonathan Coulton wrote in a tweet.

Why isn’t judgmental browsing good for us?

“It keeps our minds trapped in a cruel bubble of negativity,” the psychologist said Amelia Aldao says radio network NPR in an interview.

“When you consume content that makes you sad and anxious, it starts to affect the way you look at the world. You look around and everything makes you more anxious, so you go looking for more information, which in turn makes you even more anxious. ”

The term is also quoted in an explanation of English slang words online In an urban dictionary (eng. Urban Dictionary). According to it, the time spent browsing news apps and soma channels is directly proportional to how much worse you feel when you quit.

Judgment browsing can also take place at other times of the day than in the evenings. You decide to take a look at the morning news topics just after you wake up, after which you are at ease on your way or on a lunch break you open Facebook and next you find your break is over but you feel worse than before.

However, the worst verdict seems to be just in the evenings. A reporter for the news site Quartz is also fighting it Karen Ho, now also known on Twitter as “Doomscrolling Reminder Lady,” a woman resembling a verdict.

He tweets about the verdict browsing in his account almost every night and reminds people to sleep enough, take breaks and remember to drink water, among other things.

On Sunday night, he tweeted:

“Hey, are you doomscrolling? This weekend was exhausting in many ways and it feels like new, big news was coming all the time. What if you put physical recovery and your mental health first by checking out and going to bed on time? ”

Doomscrolling has been linked specifically to the coronavirus pandemic. Dictionary.com raised it to one words that arose from the coronavirus. According to the site, the ever-updating situation of the corona pandemic has led people to use news sites and some more accurately because of the latest twists and turns of the pandemic.

Judgment browsing there is no one-size-fits-all solution to getting out. In an interview with NPR, psychologist Amelia Aldao suggests setting a time limit for her own browsing, in which case the verdict browsing could even be stopped in time.

“Set a timer. You want to know what’s going on in the world, so the solution is never to go online again, but to find the boundaries. ”