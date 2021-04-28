Nyt.fi | The van in Pataäs parked in front of the manor house was stealing attention from the ministers – this is about

The van with the name and logo of the Pataä restaurant appeared in the background of the interviews given by the ministers for several days. Then it was covered with a tent.

In Finnish there have been exciting days in politics. The framework dispute negotiations that began exactly a week ago spending in the coming years changed government crisis, which was resolved on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin is going to the talks between the chairmen of the governing parties at the Estate House in Helsinki on 26 April.­

A van parked in front of the Estate House has also added to the development talks.

This is a van with the name and logo of the Pataä restaurant on Snellmaninkatu, which was seen in the background in several interviews in front of the Estate House.

The van was also reported in the past MTV News.

Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko is going to the negotiations between the chairmen of the governing parties at the Estates House in Helsinki on 26 April.­

The car sparked amusement on Twitter. “A five-day advertising lot. In the pot ”, Raine Tiessalo tweeted.

Petri Karvinen declared in his tweet that Pataä is the most significant winner of the government rally. Some thought it might be a statement against restaurant restrictions, and others suspected it was an ingenious advertising ploy.

“Is Patis’ bug run by chance against that background?” Editor-in-Chief of People’s News Jussi Virkkunen tweeted.

Van had time to appear in the background of the interviews for several days. Following it got a new twist from the beginning of the week, when a new text appeared on the side of the car based on the pictures. ”karaoke & dance”.

Espoo Business Director Tuula Antolan In the published image, the van and the text appear in the background when Anna-Maja Henriksson (rkp) gives an interview.

Then, on Tuesday, another turn took place: the car was no longer visible in the live broadcasts filmed outside the Estate House.

The reason is a tent set up at the interview site, which covered the car in Pataäs. Raine Tiessalo’s tweet shows how the gray wall of the tent obscures the view of the road ahead.

“A tent set up at the estate house on top of the interview point so that there is no more publicity in Pataä than a frame rally”, Ville Koski tweeted.

Supplier Tommi Parkkonen According to him, the concern caused by the disappearance of the van on Twitter says that Finnish economic and government policy is going quite well.

Both non-Helsinki and international journalists might have been on the same question following the ministerial interviews: what is in Pataä?

This was also taken up by the reporter Janne Puumalainen in his tweet showing a screenshot of a question typed in a Google search engine: “What is in Pataä”.

“European journalists now,” Puumalainen wrote in connection with the picture.