Nyt.fi | The uproar over the “sauna problem” led to the resignation of the Japanese mayor

Mayor of the Japanese city of Ikeda Hiroki Tomita decided to enjoy the latter. He brought his own sauna to the side of his room in City Hall last year.

Now the personal sweat room has formed the last straw in the uproar that led to Tomita’s resignation.

“I sincerely apologize for the uproar caused by the sauna problem, the concern and inconvenience caused to the townspeople, and the momentary shutdown of the local government,” Tomita said at a news conference on Monday that reports, for example, Asahi Shimbun. The uproar grabbed along with the Japanese media U.S. Publication Vice.

At the same press conference, Tomita said he was resigning.

Before throwing a towel in the ring, the mayor has had to defend himself against allegations of abuse of power.

Tomita, for example, is alleged to have shouted at municipal workers – and made them wash the dirty towels they used.

Tomita was asked the reason for this constant pressure to do laundry meeting of the Committee of Inquiry last month.

“Especially in the summer, I used hot towels to wipe my face and thus refresh myself. There were a lot of them, ”Tomita replied.

The mayor has justified the sauna installed in the office on health grounds, as well as many other things he brought to the study.

At a meeting of the Committee of Inquiry Tomita’s office was listed to include, for example, a hair dryer, two refrigerators, a stove, a camping kettle, a juicer, toiletries, sportswear, shoes, a table, a chair, a screen, a shelf, dumbbells and ties.

Tuesday Yomiuri Shinbun reportedthat Tomita’s false statements to the committee of inquiry into the ‘sauna problem’ could also lead to criminal proceedings.

However, in his work as mayor, he will continue for some time to come. On Monday, Tomita announced that she would not resign until the municipality’s elderly population had received coronary vaccines. The epidemic situation in the prefecture of Osaka, where Ikeda is located, has become alarming in recent weeks.

Corona security was also invoked yesterday when a motion of censure on Tomita collapsed in a city council vote: A new election would be an additional risk of contagion. About the result said Asahi Shimbun.

Sweaty the moments in Ikeda’s leadership are not yet over. Fortunately, however, there is a relaxing sauna.