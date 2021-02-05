Nyt.fi | The spirit of the parent restaurant exudes on the corner of Tehtaankatu Basbas, but the skewers are not an attraction

Basbas Kulma

★★★

Where? Tehtaankatu 27–29, tel. 044 230 5900, basbas.fi/kulma.

Because? Wed – Fri 16–23 and Sat 14–23.

How much? Appetizers 10 e, skewers 12–15 e, side dishes 6 e and desserts 5–9 e. Menu 50 e.

Clear? Yes.

Pick up or shipment? No.

Supper full, slander the reservation system is held whenever you try to get a table at Tehtaankatu Basbas bistro. Five-year-old Basbas is one of the most popular restaurants in recent years, with food, wine, service and atmosphere.

The Basbas Staff & Wine Bar in the same block underwent a transformation in the fall. It took over the premises of the Maannos restaurant, which closed in March, and the name was changed to Basbas Kulma. The owners are partly the same as on the Basbas side, among other things Nicolas Thieulon and Kalle Kiukainen, but also Basbas Corner staff.

The wine bar got more space when the Maannos restaurant closed last March.­

The corner juju is a charcoal grill with sizzling sticks. Responsible for the kitchen Olli Fäldt. The service is in good hands, as you can encounter in the hall, for example Noora Sipilän, which is the waiter of the year 2018.

Like the bistro, here you can compile the contents of the menu (50 e) yourself. The package includes two starters, two skewers, one side dish and one dessert – soloing is also allowed.

First the assessment visit in November did not reach the level of the acclaimed bistro.

From the appetizers, the brioche was tough, and your leather duck was not enough to soften it. Roasted root parsley sticks were left on the side alongside a stiff parsley-pumpkin seed pestle, where the herb, which has a reputation as an ornament, once again came into its own.

The fun ginger ceviche was a fresh performance. Light fennel-celery celery salad took on the salinity of anchovies.

Even rare delicacies such as thyme or sturgeon were stitched on the skewers.

The taste of the thymus was covered under intense charcoal, and the bony chicken broth-butter sauce did not stick to the pieces of meat but remained mostly on the plate. More successful was the beurre Blanc, offered with a sturgeon, seldom dill tinted and sour, with which you would have eaten even stitched fish sticks.

Grilled octopus on a skewer, which was accompanied by a slightly roaring tomato vinaigrette, withstood the carbon better than the thymus. The crocheted celery root did not help the statistician, as the show was stolen by a mayonnaise-like stocky Dutch sauce with an imaginative taste of sage and a trendy browned butter.

The side cabbage salad with garnishes was dominated by the dijon vinaigrette. The thick salad had been sprinkled with fish sauce on such a relaxed wrist that it tasted even before the fork was in its mouth. The companion was put off by his trip to Vietnam, where he had passed a fish sauce factory by taxi.

The desserts were basic. The base of the chocolate cake was nicely crumbly, but the chocolate resembled an Easter egg. The liveliness of lemon cream and yogurt sorbet attracted more.

In January went better. Especially in the service was found that famous Basbas spirit who immediately wrapped himself in his embrace.

Now the brioche was stuffed with thin slices of mortadella sausage, and your parmesan mayonnaise gave the juiciness needed in the previous visit. A memory of childhood Saturday sausage bread popped into my mind, though this brioche overcame even the better French bread that was sold in a paper bag instead of plastic.

The cold-smoked sardines were combined with paprika sauce and boldly olives and capers. The salinity did not go over but supported the taste of the fish.

The fish tartar salmon was fresh and flawless, albeit dull, but the tartar was cheered by the fennel marinated into a skewer.

The companions of the cute mozzarella ball were familiar, basil sauce and miraculously tasty cherry tomatoes.

The skewers still left cold, even though the waitress warned that the metal skewers might be really hot at first.

Tasty tomatoes shone in the vinaigrette on the octopus skewer, but the acidity should have been drastically higher.

The ribs on the pig’s stalk were tender, and their stout porkiness was refracted by the fruity fiery jalapeno herb sauce.

Oyster mushrooms were grilled into poles, and the taste of the mushrooms was accentuated by a sweeter soy sauce.

The cauliflower skewer was paired with a cheese sauce that lacked dullness. The combination was reminiscent of casual cauliflower gratin.

Of the side dishes, crispy fried potatoes, which were so soft on the inside that they probably stayed together only thanks to the frying surface, diminished the fastest. The kicks were kicked out of garlic mayonnaise and chilli.

The hearty heart salad was smoothed with a balanced dijon mustard sauce. The red cabbage thick salad was plentiful and crumbly. The fish sauce was now in moderation.

Of the desserts, lemon mousse and blood grapefruit sorbet were a fresh combination of winter citrus, without the motherhood alienated by many.

The sweetness was also under control in the house ice cream and sorbet.

Sticks are a nice idea, usually they are the attraction of “Mediterranean” restaurants. However, at the moment, Basbas Kulma sticks are not quite an attraction, as skewers made up of the main raw material and sauce-like are like another round of appetizers, but with warm portions.

The idea would be easier to digest if instead of sticks, a massive sword would appear on the table, which would give the meal a filling. When you don’t get the actual main course or even pasta or risotto, the menu is very light-hearted and doesn’t rise to a “Basbas-level” experience.

Basbas Kulma is, of course, an independent restaurant, but it operates partly under the same name and by the same owners as the bistro, so the customer is allowed to expect a similar experience.

However, Basbas Kulma is a decent restaurant, with many successful dishes, wine recommendations, service and atmosphere.

But there could be more use for that charcoal grill than the squeaking of skewers.