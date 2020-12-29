Nyt.fi | The release of Cyberpunk 2077, the world’s most expensive video game, became a complete disaster that will be solved for a long time – How did that happen?

The long-awaited giant of the Polish CD Project, Cyberpunk 2077, was released so unfinished that one of the investors sued the company. The uproar over the buggy of the game doesn’t subside anyway.

Foaming to some degree disaster Cyberpunk 2077 continues around the release of the video game.

The latest turnaround is a lawsuit filed by one of the game’s investors against the listed company CD Projekt, which developed and released it.

Andrew Trampe challenged According to Bloomberg gaming company to court in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve. He also seeks to represent other investors who have acquired the company’s securities.

According to Tramp, the company misled them when the game was released in December as an unfinished version with severe technical problems. In the week following the release, the company’s share price collapsed by tens of percent.

CD Project intends according to his defense, to “defend himself fiercely” against the lawsuit.

The company is still in bad trouble. Cyberpunk 2077: n the mess caused by the publication it will have to deal with for a long time to come, and dearly.

Action role-playing game was released on December 10 for Playstation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Google Stadia, and PC for Windows. It was definitely one of the biggest and most anticipated game releases of the year.

Polish CD Projekt became one of the giant studios by 2015 at the latest The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with their game. The open world role-playing game garnered top reviews and awards and became one of the best-selling video games of all time. From Cyberpunk 2077 at least one big hit was expected.

Cyberpunk 2077 based on Mike Pondsmithin To the famous role-playing game series created in the 1980s. CD Projekt began developing the video game in 2012. The environment was again a vast, open world, this time a big city called Night City in a cyberpunk-inspired future.

Project was huge, even financially – according to some estimates according to the game, the total budget rose to more than PLN 1 billion, to about 256 million euros. It would From Cyberpunk 2077 the most expensive video game ever made.

The record holder so far was the American Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto V (2013), whose production and marketing cost an estimated $ 265 million, or € 216 million.

With Cyberpunk 2077 however, there was a good chance of making hard profits from the start. The marketing of the game kept accelerating for a couple of years when the release was released. 2018 was informed, for example, that the actor Keanu Reeves is modeled as one of the main characters in the game.

At the 2019 E3 game fair, the game was announced to be released in April this year. A large number of by-products began to enter the market during 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077 is based on a role-playing game series that began in the late 1980s.­

I play The date of publication shifted several times: first to September, then to November, and finally to December. However, in large game projects, postponement of release is common. By December, the game had already sold eight million copies in advance. A few million more, and the game would have already made a profit.

Negative publicity for the game received some pre-release, for a variety of reasons: for example transphobic marketing as well as the news of the game overhead overhead pipes.

The latter is a common scourge in the gaming industry. Cruncheiks i.e., overtime sums called “final crunches” are common, especially in the making processes of large, so-called AAA games, and have become increasingly popular in recent years. One of the founders of the CD Project, Marcin Iwiński had sworn last year In an interview with Kotaku, that they treat employees more “humanely” than in many other companies in the industry.

When Cyberpunk 2077 finally released on December 10, it turned out that the final crunch hadn’t helped either. The game was in a technically poor condition, practically unfinished.

Reports of technical bugs, or bugs, began to flood the social media, Youtube, and online forums. As well as amusing graphic distractions – like those that have already become online memes from the flashing penises under the pants of the game characters – more serious problems such as the control of characters and vehicles and artificial intelligence.

On Windows, the game reportedly worked better than on consoles, which is why CD Projekt had only provided the media with a PC version for pre-evaluation. That, too, aroused some wonder before the release.

There were still enough bugs in the PC version as well. Buyers of the Playstation version, on the other hand, received so many refund requests that Sony made a rare move: it completely removed the game from the online store for Playstation consoles, the PS Store. With such a large game release, the same has never happened before. As of this writing Cyberpunk 2077 had not yet returned to the PS Store. A massive 17GB update was also released some time ago for the Playstation 4.

Video and computer games has been published as buggy throughout their history. Nor is it unusual for a game to have been almost unplayable or impossible to pass due to technical problems.

Usually the bugs are fixed later with updates, but the appearance of the game unfinished is certainly a bad thing for the reputation of the game house. One infamous example of buggy big game releases in recent years is Bethesda’s Fallout 76.

Because Cyberpunk 2077 is roughly as large a game release as one might imagine, it is understandable that a scandal has arisen from the case.

How did this even happen?

CD Project employees report anonymously In an extensive article in The New York Times, that conditions within the company were “chaotic” long before the game was released.

Marketing promised lavish stuff about a hugely detailed and customizable gaming world – things that weren’t even close to being realized in development.

The development of the game was badly behind schedule anyway. The members of the company’s board of directors quarreled with each other, part of the management team resigned in the middle of the project, the bosses of the middle stage set misleading time limits for developers. Overall, the organization was wrong, The New York Times reports.

Whatever has happened behind the scenes of the CD Project, the end result is the biggest bump in its history.

In Night City, you move both on foot and in vehicles, like Grand Theft Auto games.­

Polish company has so far been an incredible success story in the gaming world. Twenty friends Marcin Iwiński and Michał Kicińskin Founded in 1994, CD Projekt was initially a small fist workshop that translated foreign computer games into Polish. In the early 2000s, the company acquired acquired rights in its home popular Andrzej Sapkowskin Wiedźmin (The Witcher, suom. Witch) and began working on game versions of them.

The Witcher (2007) and The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings (2011) did so well that it was worth continuing to make games. From the third part, CD Projekt began to make record-breaking game production in Polish conditions. And like The Witcher 3: Wild Huntin the huge success showed it was worth it.

Also The Witcher 3’s the first release version suffered from technical issues, but it did not degrade the reception the game received. With its add-ons and spin-offs, it kept the CD Project’s cash flow plentiful for years. Additional attention to the games was brought by the one that premiered in 2019, The Witcher Netflix series based on books.

In May 2020, CD Projekt was valued on the stock exchange at $ 8.1 billion (€ 6.6 billion), making it the largest gaming company in Europe.

The company was also rarely considered among consumers of games in the past. Even if the company survives on its assets Cyberpunk– 13 million copies of the game have been sold since its release, which means that it has already basically made a profit – the company’s reputation is bad.

In the coming months, the company will have to focus damage control that is, damage repairs as well as you can.

In game media Cyberpunk 2077: n The PC version has gotten mostly positive, at best praise estimates.

It has been praised for, among other things, scope, versatility and ambition. In hindsight, mentions have been added to the reviews about the problems with the console versions and the fact that at this point, the game should only be purchased for a powerful PC.

Maybe the game will eventually get its right on consoles with enough upgrades – or at the latest on the next-generation Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X, which will be released next year.