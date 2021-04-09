Nyt.fi | The old name of a transgender may have painful memories and therefore should not be used – “I would compare it to being named by a bully by some word”

“Deadname,” or the old name of a person with a trans background, can be associated with painful memories, says psychologist Ave Valojää.

27 years old Helena Holopainen changed her name in 2019. She is a woman with a trans background and serves as a deputy member of the board of Trasek ry.

After the name change deadnamen that is, asking for the old name has seemed very offensive to Holopainen. When someone gets married and changes their last name, they are not asked for a girl’s or boy’s name either, he points out.

“It is a general courtesy rule not to ask for former names. A person’s real name is what he says as his own name. ”

Deadname is a word used in the trans community. It refers to a person’s previous name that he or she has later changed to better suit his or her gender.

Member of the Board and psychologist of Trasek ry Ave Light Ice says that there is no well – established Finnish name for the term. According to the light ice, some people simply speak “old name” in Finnish.

Trasek ry is a national association that promotes the fundamental and human rights of gender minorities, opposes discrimination and participates in the development of the care system.

Deadname came up last week on social media as an influencer Mona Bling published Instagram account a post telling you what a deadname is and why you should not ask a transgender.

Wednesday, March 31, was celebrated as Transgender Visibility Day, which aims to draw attention to the achievements, everyday life and human rights of transgender people.

The debate on the human rights of transgender people has continued this week with the release on Tuesday Right to be a citizens’ initiative collected the required 50,000 signatures in two days.

That means the law is advancing to parliament. The citizens’ initiative seeks a translaken based on the sovereignty of transgender people.

Asking or using the old name, or old name, is considered offensive and rude in the trans community.

According to the light ice, the attitude of people from trans backgrounds to the old name is unique. Some want to say their old name, but most don’t want to bring it up.

A person’s “deadnametus” means that the old name of a transgender is brought out against his will. This can happen, for example, in the media if the old name is used when reporting a transgender person, or in everyday life if parents or other relatives have not learned to use the new name.

The old name can be associated with painful memories, Valojää says. For example, it may remind you of how a person felt when he or she became misunderstood or when others did not respect their own gender identity.

According to the light ice, seeing an old name in the final lyrics of a movie, for example, can be painful, even if the name doesn’t even refer to the person himself.

“It can be hard to understand from the outside, but the name can be a very weighty thing. Many have said that hearing the old name feels almost like a slap in the face or physical pain. ”

“I would compare this as an experience to being named by a bully in some word. That word can be really awful to hear in itself. ”

The most important thing to remember is that bringing up an old name should be everyone’s own decision.

“After all, we don’t intentionally want to do anything to other people that hurts them a lot anyway. It’s similar behaviors and neither. If we know that saying the old name hurts, then why would we say it? ” Light ice says.

In the United States in 2018 published study according to transgender people who have had the opportunity to use a name of their choice, for example at school or in hobbies, have less depression and suicidal thoughts as well as suicide attempts.

“ “The name is the only things over which the transgender has control. If that is also ignored, it will become rather powerless. ”

According to Light Ice, for example, transgender people have more depression, anxiety, and suicide than the rest of the population. According to him, it is not that transgender people themselves are linked to mental health problems but that they are related to people’s negative attitudes.

A transgender can do just as well as others if she lives in an environment where she is encountered as an equal in her own gender and is not discriminated against, Valojää says.

“The name is related to this as part of the whole. That is, whether it will be faced with respect and equality. The needs of transgender people are quite often ignored. Let’s ignore what we think about our gender and ciss-sex people decide on the laws and medical treatments that define the lives of transgender people. The name is the only things over which the transgender has some control. If that is also ignored, it will become rather powerless. ”

Helena Holopainen says that his old name seemed wrong, stiff, and official from childhood. In 2019, he filled out a name change application for the magistrate, which was approved by the Name Board.

“Pomp’s joy when I saw the name changed. It felt like I was being seen for the first time as me and not just as someone. It had a really big change for your own well-being and how your own name feels. ”

The Names Act was reformed In Finland at the beginning of 2019. After that the name change has been easier because of the first name change clauses are worded vaguely sex ratio. According to Seta it is a clear improvement in the realization of the rights of gender minorities such as transgender, non-transgender, transvestites and intersex.

“ “It’s been a while and you still haven’t been able to learn my new name?”

Holopainen announced the new name to friends face to face, for example, and at work he was able to exchange it for his own official information.

He informed the parents of the new name via text message. With them, he initially had to have a discussion about why using the old name feels offensive.

“Now they have realized how important that is.”

Instead, Holopainen’s other grandmother announced that she would not accept the name change.

“It felt very confusing. He himself has married and changed his surname. I don’t think the change of first name is terribly different from that. ”

Since then, Holopainen’s distance from his grandmother has been interrupted. In part, it is also due to a pandemic during which it has not been possible to travel or see grandparents.

Holopainen says he was also accidentally called by his old name. At first, calling it by the old name was a slip that he understood. Now, a couple of years after the name change, he no longer reacts to the old name.

“Recently, calling it by the old name has felt confusing. It’s been a while and you still haven’t been able to learn my new name? ”

Psychologist Ave Valojää says using the new name can be challenging for parents and relatives who have known the person since a child by a certain name. Some parents may also find it offensive: Why does our child want to give up the name given by love?

“It can be hard for parents to understand that it’s not their fault or that there’s nothing wrong with that name – it’s just getting sexed wrong.”

Transgender people are treated a lot in the media through change, Valojää says.

According to him, it involves a desire to imagine how different a person can become. According to Light, interest in the old name may be related to this: you want to know what the person was like before.

“I think it’s part of a bigger pattern where transgenderism is seen as a scandalous or interesting change. Few then remember that if a transgender transitions even at the age of 20, he will live the next 60 to 70 years of his life in his own gender. ”

“In a transgender’s life, change is one small point and not the thing that defines the whole life, but they are talked about a lot to the point that that change would be the most important thing.”

The Ice Ice would like the change to be more intriguing in the debate about transgender people about how transgender people cope with minority stress and societal attitudes.

“ “A transgender person has all the same stressors in his or her life as everyone else, but it also comes with discrimination and fear of discrimination.”

According to Seta, minority stress refers to a state of chronic stress that arises from, among other things, the gender and hetero assumptions of the surrounding society, feelings of difference, experiences of otherness, social stigma, and experiences of bullying and violence.

This means, for example, that a transgender person experiences long-term social and internal pressure due to belonging to a minority group.

“A transgender person has all the same stressors in his or her life as everyone else, but it also comes with discrimination, fear of discrimination and, for example, seeing negative news about one’s own group of people all the time. And there is so much hate speech on the internet that it is not possible to report everything to the police, because then you would not have time to do anything else, ”Valojää continues.