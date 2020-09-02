Nyt.fi | The new W30 restaurant offers master-level flavors made with the skill of a chef’s country team

W30

★★★★

Where? Unioninkatu 30, tel. +358 50 354 8855, restaurantw30.fi.

Because? Tue – Sat 16–23.

How much? Three doses of 54 e, five doses of 74 e and seven doses of 94 e.

Clear? Yes.

Pick up or shipment? No.

Fire also the day that you can get to the restaurant again. The wait felt long in the weeks when the city was not even allowed to drink a cup of coffee while sitting. A few restaurants fetched takeaway through the window. The client felt like he was living between a plague and a coronavirus.

Either the common ordeal passed or will there be a backpack?

This is now worth thinking about on the couch of a good new restaurant, a safe distance from the next table.

Namely, new restaurants have opened up despite the corona pandemic, and table reservations are being made as in the past.

Old restaurants may have a place for re-evaluation, for those that are still alive. Let’s now go for simpler and rougher cooking, like a well-known chef Pekka Terävä has anticipated?

White tablecloths have not disappeared from restaurants.­

Restaurant W30’s the concept and location had been built for a year and a half. May Day was already opening, but the opening was postponed by a month when there was a pandemic with its restrictions.

The former carpet shop of the Wuorio shopping mansion – hence the name of the restaurant W – now offers the framework for an old-fashioned restaurant hall. The furniture completes the atmosphere, as do the white dishes. The kitchen is visible from the stern, but cannot be controlled or heard. From the window sofa you can see the Senate Square.

Restaurateur Kristian Vuojärvi has been the leader of the Finnish national chef team for many years. The competitions, the Chefs ’Olympics, are prepared by training and drilling. The chef’s country team became known after recently winning a silver medal for Finland in competitions for more than 50 teams.

The lessons learned in the competition are now applied in the restaurant. Simo Pietarinen, Niall Larjala and Joonas Jouttijärvi are the three chefs in the W30’s kitchen. Of these, Peteris and Larjala have a background in the cooking country team.

Restaurant is “Franco-Nordic”. The first visit took place on French National Day on July 14, so it was easy to get sensitive to the French by sipping a glass of Vertus champagne.

The companion, a resident of two countries, was enthusiastic about recognizing a valid country French classic in the appetizer. It was called terrine, but in Finnish it could have been spit.

The tongue, neck and other things coming off had been taken from the pig’s head. The sauce was cooked from roasted bones. A taste of honey and dijon mustard was noticed in the taste. The coagulated broth made of lard squeezed the whole thing tight. In addition, the plate had apples both fermented and pickled. The hefty end result was impossibly tasty, and the terrine remained on the starter menu on both visits.

The second appetizer was well-knocked for this time of year. There were marinated tomatoes and “tomato water” into which overripe tomatoes are sifted through gauze. The water-colored broth was mixed with herb wash and garlic fermented in the oven for three days. The goat cheese ball had hidden celery and onions. Delicious and delicious.

Thanks also to the breads and lard-containing butter like the French bistro. The other spice butter was lighter, roasted yogurt and an apple in it.

Main course, stewed wild cod, accompanied by grilled beurre blanc. The stick potatoes had been made into a cake with which to get white wine sauce. But the fermented zucchini and the tempura made from it dominated the otherwise delicately tasting fish food surprisingly strongly.

The second main course would have met all the requirements for cooking competitions. Everything possible had been used for the French duck. The breasts were picked separately, gutted from the films and glazed. There was a crumbly mass of bird broth. Leg meat and pay wrapped in phyllo dough. Greenish and mouthfeel had been left on the plate’s savoy cabbage cake. Approximately perfect dose.

The crispy bread pudding and rhubarb, as well as the blackcurrant bavaroise, had left the dessert list after the July visit.

Now talked about the lemon meringue cake and especially its spice, in the form of lemon verbena and strawberry, which was served over the ice.

The second dessert had been made with apricots and light and dark chocolate in four different forms.

In the hall, two old-school gentlemen waiters delighted, Juha Lähteenmäki and sommelier Juha Mäkelä. The service they had played like eyes on their backs.

With two at the dinner visit the narrow and thoughtful list impressed. There are three starters, two main courses and two desserts. There was turnover between visits, but the list always changed for the better.

The W30 brings a touch of fine dining to Helsinki, and the prices are still a reasonable variety.

The skilful and rather traditional dishes of the restaurant could be invited to pick and judge, even the picky competition judges. Simplicity and roughness are not the goal here.