Nyt.fi | The new Super Mario game pair unexpectedly draws from Japanese monster movies, and the end result is a five-star video game case

The Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury released for Switch shows that there is still no shortage of courage or ideas in the Mario series.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Developer: Nintendo. Available: Nintendo Switch. ★★★★★

Here is an interesting, gratifying case. Consisting of two games Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is Marion’s enchanting double flash show, bursting with childish innocence, playfulness and pure joy of movement. There are both new and old games to offer. And surprise, surprise: Nintendo has essentially fingered previous content against its ways.

Having experienced a small but significant change, the game is opening the set Super Mario 3D World. The thrilling platform game was released for the Wii U in 2013 and is one of the gems of the genre. For a reason: the game cannons one of the more fun and crazy ideas in a series of fire from start to finish.

The game looks as timelessly charming as ever. But I steered in my hand and Johan feels different. The speed has been increased considerably. Already Mario’s pace of walking is different to the naked eye, and the same can be said of fighting enemies. The jog button to the bottom and Mario waves the hippos whimpering to breathe. It didn’t feel that way!

But the solution is right for its tism. Now the game nails its original purpose: it implements the two-dimensional of the 1980s and 90s Mariogames in the 3D gameplay environment.

Namely, the game seen from the isometric top notch does not move like worlds in 3D-Mario games, but in tight, cunning fields. Now, the rare idea-rich, masterful Field Design is backed by equally charming gameplay.

Super Mario 3D World is a stunning ensemble full of magical moments, lustful details and exciting secrets. The game also dares to lift the challenge towards the clouds – creating a tingling presence.

The charmingly inventive Super Mario 3D World is designed so well that its fields are suitable for playing alone or together. In multiplayer, the atmosphere is at its peak when you try to reach the goal first at the end of the field.­

Is nice that the game can always be played between four people. The Wii U version was experienced from the same couch, but Swich also has access to the internet. While there’s always a special itch in the air when families and friends gather around the same TV, online multiplayer isn’t a funnier addition at all – especially in the midst of a pandemic.

There where Super Mario 3D World hone the old, the second game in the package Bowser’s Fury reach out to the unknown – and with great results. It shows that there is no shortage of ideas or courage in the series, even though the age is 35 years.

It’s worth remembering that one MarioThe secret to the success of games is that they combine the old with the new. From the first parts, the rich heritage has been exhausted, but the novelties have always been made from an imaginative angle. Who wouldn’t want to be familiar and safe so that it feels new and exciting? For this pleasure Mariogames achieve a miracle naturally. And that’s it Bowser’s Fury feel.

Game sits on an archipelago caressed by beautiful blue skies and golden sunshine. There, they encounter the son of Mario’s arch-enemy Bowser, who says his father mourned badly. Surprisingly, he asks Mario for help.

The atmosphere is strange. Familiar enemies like tattoo-like goombas, Koopa turtles and red-green piranha plants are fluffy and all have cat ears. Mario also wears a funny cat outfit that allows him to taste, scrape with his claws and climb trees and walls.

Suddenly the sky darkens, Tanner blows and rock rings. Out of the water rises a raging bubbly Bowser, alongside Mario is a small sint. Marion suddenly has to activate the lighthouse, and Bowser, who spits fire and throws magma posts, escapes. The sky opens and you feel lighter.

Intriguing the structure is revealed. Marioseries in a new direction Bowser’s Fury is an open world game that all islands or fields can see at once. You can’t get everywhere right away, but the area that opens in good rhythm will soon be explored according to your own head.

The whole is unique. Emerging from time to time, Bowser instantly changes the field design along with the atmosphere. Severe rays of fire raise the challenge, and new routes can be reached from the top of the cooled magma.

When you progress enough, you can turn into a huge lion-mario that can even handle Bowser. The struggles reveal inspiration at the latest. Enthusiasm and energy have been sought in Japanese Kaiju monster films, the most famous of which is Godzilla-series.

In the playfully colorful Bowser’s Fury game, you can choose the direction of the adventure yourself. There is no right or wrong route, and challenges can be passed in different ways. You can swim freely to the islands – although it is more fun to ride a friendly dino.­

Nintendo has previously considered – and with good results – how games would be challenging and encouraging and suitable for children and adults, but has now cut right properly. Namely, in the game you can decide how much Bowser’s son next door will help against the enemies.

Many games approach relief the wrong way. They give in to some overbearing joke character who mocks the player’s inability. But Nintendo knows that the new era is shown by encouragement rather than squatting. The insight is great: in the child’s mind, Bowser’s son is a witty character who is supposed to help, if he doesn’t have time first. And in any case, keep jumping yourself – you learn to play unnoticed.

All in all Bowser’s Fury is a tasty, imaginative and short game – and the compact design is now a plus. After passing a few hours, you were delighted not to see half of the delivery. When it was all together, I wanted to start the game – and I did. That, if what, is a good sign.

The bottom line is that Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is an entity in which both games have their place. And as part of a decent double show, they complement each other. This is easy to recommend.