Nyt.fi | The most popular cakes of the spring are decorated with frogs – Tiktok videos already have more than 45 million views

The frog cake, familiar from Tiktok, is a smart choice for spring parties.

Cakes now decorated with frogs.

The frog cake is an absolute hit at the beginning of the year – at least if you ask the Tiktok audience. Cakes decorated with frogs have been viewed in Tiktok more than 45 million times so far. The cakes are published there with the hashtag #frogcake.

Frog cakes have also spread through Tiktok to other social media channels. To date, thousands of frog cake images have been published on Instagram.

Frog cake can be made, for example, on a chocolate or sugar cake base. What is found inside the cake does not matter. In this case, only the appearance is decisive: there should be frogs on top of the cake.

And these frogs are like straight from the pages of a children’s book!

Round frogs are shaped from cake paste and glazed green with buttercream. Round eyes and a smiling mouth are added as details. Most often, there are two frogs next to each other, and one of the frogs has a heart in its hands.

In most cases, the cake is glazed to look like a summer meadow on which cute frog figures are placed to sit. The surface of the cake may have, for example, mushroom or floral patterns. These make the cake perfect for the spring holidays.

Tiktokiin frog cakes have landed, thanks in particular to small businesses. The first frog cake was reportedly introduced Claire Ma baker named Oracle Bakery.

Claire Ma is not in Tiktok but she shares pictures of frog cakes on her Instagram account.

Claire Man the masterpiece has served as an example to numerous professional and amateur bakers. The phenomenon has also attracted several first-timers to the buttercream.

However, a sweet cake is not the easiest to get, and the success of the details requires a steady hand.

Where many try to make the cake in earnest, others give up right from the start. Companies that go wrong also collect a lot of Views in Tiktok. These failed cakes are often even more fun for viewers than works that touch perfection.

Cakes has been talked about in Tiktok long before frog cakes. Last summer, it was debated whether it was no longer possible to identify what is a cake and what is not. Many cakes today look so realistic that it is almost impossible to distinguish them from real objects.

Above all, frog cakes raise the question of what happens next.

Frog cakes so realistic that they can’t be separated from real frogs?

We will stay to follow.