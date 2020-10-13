Nyt.fi | The long-distance longing caused by travel restrictions gave rise to the Window Swap site, the best on the internet right now

The Window Swap site lets you peek into strange landscapes from a remote desktop.

Sometimes the internet injects its best.

As we know, the exceptional circumstances caused by the corona pandemic have locked people around their homes around the world since about last March. Since then, quarantine regulations and travel restrictions have varied according to the situation.

The corners of the home and the views from the windows have become painfully familiar to many.

From this still life, a website was created, which allows everyone to expand their everyday landscape a bit.

Window Swap is a site that allows you to view and listen to landscapes around the world.

More specifically, the site includes window views of people from around the world. That’s all. You can switch between views with one click.

Behind the site are Singaporeans Sonali Ranjit and Vaishnav Balasubramaniam.

The Guardian saysthat Ranjit and Balasubramaniam, who closed their homes in the spring and got tired of their views, first sent landscape videos among their friends.

In June the idea expanded and the couple also asked their followers on social media to post 10-minute video clips of the views of their homes. Many sent. Ranjit and Balasubramaniam decided that the scenery deserved its own website.

In early October, they told the Canadian In an interview with CBC radiothat more than 6,000 videos had accumulated in total.

Ranjit and Balasubramaniam maintain a website with a total of 130 approximately ten-minute videos of windows and landscapes from around the world. Videos vary weekly. On Instagram, Window Swap has already accumulated more than 22,600 followers.

Cities or “travel destinations” cannot be selected, but the site always selects the next location on behalf of the browser. Just click.

On the computer screen you can see the sunset in Novgoron, the winter storm in Sydney or even the summer roof landscape in Stuttgart. And look, there’s a Toronto cat in there!

The immersion of the experience is enhanced by the documentary soundscapes recorded in the video clips, which may range from, for example, the hustle and bustle of a Chicago city to the hum of Indian Agartan trees or the rumbling of Kiev dishes.

Sometimes there is also a murmur in the background when an Icelandic-speaking couple may be discussing a trade list.

Anyone can still send their own window view to Window Swap. The site has it instructions – and note that due to the popularity of the site, it may take some time for a new window to appear there.

At its best Window Swap is like the third morning of a two-week vacation.

When you have already overcome the anxiety of getting a train or a flight and when you wake up, you see foreign trees, cars, or roof brushes that open from the window, inviting you to just feel idle.

Would you even dare to say that the restrictions have caused (in addition to curbing the pandemic) something good?