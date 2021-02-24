Nyt.fi | The Instagram account now features a Finnish account that depicts dogs waiting for their owners in front of the store

The Instagram Dogs in Front of Alepa account has quickly amassed over 8,000 followers. As the name implies, it depicts dogs waiting in front of shops.

Grocery stores in the face often comes across a familiar sight: adorable dogs conscientiously waiting for their owners.

Now pets spotted in front of the store also have their own Instagram account: @koirat_alepan_edessa. The account, set up in February, publishes, as the name implies, pictures of the dogs in front of Alepa.

To date, 14 photos have been posted to your Instagram account. In them, dogs of different sizes and looks are waiting in front of the shops with leashes at any time tied to something. Some of the pictures were taken by the account administrator and some by the followers.

The account, set up on Monday, February 15, has garnered just over 8,000 followers a week.

“I think it’s a pretty recognizable phenomenon in the city: a pet waiting for its owner in front of a store to evoke emotion,” the account founder says.

The founder of the account wants to remain anonymous. However, he says that he lives in Vallila, works in urban planning and is a dog person, even though he does not own a dog himself.

The Instagram account was created on a whim. The founder of the account says that for years he has been collecting pictures of the hairy snouts waiting for his owners in the dogs in front of Alepa on his phone. About a week ago, while looking at the pictures, he decided to set up their own page for them on Instagram.

Indeed, the first five images in the account are “archive treasures” and taken over the years. One of them has snow on the ground, but in other pictures the dogs are sitting on the asphalt.

The updates quickly received numerous shares and likes.

In addition, people began posting their own pictures of dogs sitting in front of shops. There are dozens of pictures a day.

“It has been interesting to note that this is clearly a hobby for many people. I get a lot of pictures that have clearly been taken earlier, even in the summer. ”

In social media many have also amused the fact that there is a clear demarcation in the pictures posted on the profile: the dogs need to be in front of the stores in the Alepa chain.

The Alepa stores belonging to the S Group are located in the Helsinki metropolitan area and in Kerava, Nurmijärvi, Tuusula, Hyvinkää and Järvenpää. Elsewhere in Finland, the corresponding store chain Sale.

According to the founder of the account, that chain was selected because it happens to be his convenience store. He says almost half of the pictures that Followers send him are in front of non-Alepa stores.

“This is going to be a lot of contact. Of course, I didn’t think in advance if this was too Helsinki-centric, ”he says and laughs.

Dog pictures there has also been a debate in the comment boxes as to whether it is right to leave dogs waiting out during a shopping trip.

Helsinki Animal Welfare Association Hesy ry issued a statement in January, which states that under no circumstances should dogs be left alone connected to shops and restaurants.

The release justifies that being alone in a strange place is dangerous and stressful for the dog. In addition, dogs left alone in front of movements may be stolen or subjected to bullying by outsiders.

According to Hesy, there are no minimum time or movement requirements for the temporary restraint of a dog outdoors, but in practice the animal welfare authorities have interpreted the temporaryness as meaning that the dog should not be restrained in a leash or cage for more than an hour.

In heat and frost, the dog should not be left out in front of the movement, even temporarily, the press release says.

The administrator of the Dogs in Front of Alepa account admits that he did not think about it when setting up the account, but welcomes the discussion.

“I think it’s great to talk about pet treatment.”

“Surprising popularity of the Account will I have tried to form a relevant opinion. I think it’s not unequivocally right or wrong, ”he continues.

Tuesday also journalist and columnist Tuomas Enbuske recommended following Dogs in front of Alepa on Twitter. In addition, he suggested that retail chains could build waiting booths for dogs with water cups.

“A store chain that builds booths for dogs heated in winter and cooled in summer with water dispensers in front of its doors will get the love of my 240,000 Twitter followers (Humble brag) for free! And these have already been in Savo, so it should be possible. ”

Tweeted S Group, K-Group and Lidl Finland promised to find out.