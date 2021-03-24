Nyt.fi | The HBO documentary about the far-right Qanon movement tries to figure out who started the mystical “Q” – or did the director of the series become part of a cynical game?

Donald Trump’s far-right Qanon conspiracy theory spread to the world last year. New HBO documentary Q: Into the Storm seeks to find out who started the movement – but does the origin matter anymore?

“Like is now a new world, ”says the American Julian Feeld HBO Q – into the Storm in the documentary series.

Feeld and his friends Jake Rockatansky dating Qanon Anonymous podcast that dismantles and refutes the claims of conspiracy theories.

In the scene filmed in the documentary in August 2020, the duo stand in Los Angeles watching the conspiracy theory of Qanon supporters.

The world had indeed changed at that time. The corona pandemic had spread to the United States and around the world. And practically the same distance with the coronavirus had spread to Qano as well. Donald Trump fans a wall-crazy conspiracy theory of Democratic-Satanic pedophiles had burst from anonymous online forums into the real world.

Q: Into the Stormin in the scene, Feeld and Rockatansky have masks on their faces. Of course not with the Qanon people – they think the corona pandemic is also part of the great conspiracy of the power elite.

An interesting detail: although Qanon is a far-right movement, the speaker at its microphone is wearing the shirt of the left-wing rock band Rage Against the Machine. Part of the gang seems to go into a state like religious charm, they vibrate and “speak in tongues” like listeners to a preacher’s Mass.

“A new world, a new Qano. New-anon, ”Rockatansky says.

2020 was the “mother of all conspiracy theories,” i.e., the year of Qanon. It was marveled by this about this in the mainstream media and it got supporters at a wild pace. Republicans voted for Qanon believers until the U.S. Congress. The movement spread all over the world, including Finland.

At the heart of Qanon’s confusing belief process is the idea of ​​the evil “deep state” secretly dominating the United States, which can even be translated as a “deep state”. Deep statea leads, according to the Qanonists, an elite group of Democrats (“Cabal”) who, in their wickedness, have imprisoned millions of children in underground tunnels. Many whisper to Qanon through the “Save the Children” sobbing campaigns invented.

Donald Trump is a messianic character for Qanon behind the scenes of a secret war deep statea against. Qanon’s mythology includes the idea of ​​a “storm,” a kind of doomsday when Trump’s other deep state acts are revealed and thousands of Democratic villains are imprisoned. That day, of course, never came, and Trump lost the fall 2020 presidential election. But Qanon created his own storm.

January 6 2021 in Washington thousands Trump supporters first marched on Capitol Hill, and hundreds forcibly broke into the convention hall, during the counting of the results of the presidential election voters. Five people died in the riot.

The attackers were a mixed congregation united by Trump’s fanaticism; However, Qanon was a prominent and significant part of the crowd. Q symbols appeared in abundance on flags and shirts. Conspiracy theory contributed strongly to the attack in advance.

Qanon has since faded but not disappeared. In any case, the movement remained part of U.S. political history. The Capitol attack has been called one of the worst attacks on the country’s democracy.

A Donald Trump supporter waved the Q flag at Trump’s campaign ceremony in the United States in the fall of 2020.­

But where and how did Qanon originate? And who is the mystical “Q” that started it all?

In particular, a new series of documentaries from American HBO tries to answer the latter question Q: Into the Storm. Cullen Hobackin The first two episodes of the six-part series, directed by HBO, appeared on HBO Nordic on Monday.

Qanon is definitely worthy of a documentary, but Hoback’s series screams at the subject.

Q: Into the Storm there is no proper focus. At times, it progresses at a rapid pace, as if Hoback had difficulty concentrating. At times, on the other hand, it gets stuck for a long time in things that seem indifferent.

Overall, the whole thing is confusing. In a way, the confusion reflects the subject, after all, Qano itself is a messy combination of different horror theories, extreme ideologies, and difficult-to-explain manifestations of online culture. Q: Into the Storm however, the lack of the author’s overall vision stinks, perhaps even in a hurry.

Warning: the text now contains plot revelations from the document, including the theory of Q’s identity presented at the end of it.

The first Q-nicked posts were posted in the fall of 2017 on the online forum 8chan. It soon became the main platform for Q’s publications (“drops” in Q). Hoback set out to make a documentary in 2018 and decided to start finding out Q’s identity just through 8chan.

He was interviewed by three background people on the forum: its original founder To Fredrick Brennan, to the current owner To Jim Watkins and Jim’s son, who posts on the forums as CodeMonkeyZ Ron Watkins.

In the documentary many other people are interviewed, but these three are its central figures.

Long before Qanon, 8chan became known as one of the worst sewers on the net: a place where users post the most extreme content without any filter. Racism, Nazism, misogyny, gay hatred, child pornography, fantasies of violence – in the name of “freedom of speech” of course.

Fredrick Brennan founded 8chan in 2013 as an alternative to the better known 4chan. Although 4chan was also a channel for salting anonymous hate speech, Brennan also felt that it restricted freedom of speech too much.

8chanista became so popular that Brennan sold it to website entrepreneur Jim Watkins and continued himself as his employee. 2018 Brennan and Watkins parted ways and Brennan has been trying to break away from his 8chan reputation.

In 2019, there were three different shootings, all with a racist motive as well as an 8chan connection. New Zealand 50 mosque attacks that claimed victims, The United States El Paso Walmart mass shooting mixed California Synagogue the authors had mailed the manifesto to 8chan before they made it.

Especially after these acts, Brennan has spoken in public against Watkins and 8chan and demanded that the forum be closed. Watkins has kept the site up and running, though today it operates under the name 8kun.

Jim Watkins is the owner of 8chan (now 8kun). His son Ron Watkins is known on online forums as CodeMonkeyZ.­

Mixed Brennan that the father-son Watkins are the kind of characters that appeal to documentary directors. Special types, still natural in front of the camera. Brennan could have been worth her own documentary.

Brennan has a congenital osteoporosis, which is why she has remained short and has had to use a wheelchair all her life. At a younger age, he unleashed his anger at anonymous forums over his illness, and therefore also founded 8chan.

Brennan’s story forums edgelordista 8chanin – as well as Qanon – as an active opponent is interesting. Admittedly, the documentary gives the impression that Brennan is still no selfless healer in the world today. What seems most frustrating to Brennan is that her name still comes up in public in connection with 8chan.

Middle aged Jim Watkins is a calmly speaking, eccentric entrepreneur with his quirky hobbies. In the documentary, he presents his pen collection and pig farm, among other things. Ron “CodeMonkeyZ” Watkins, on the other hand, is somewhat similar to the image of a young man living on the internet’s picture boards, with his porn and anime hobbies.

In their world of thought, father and son also represent the typical alt-right: the mainstream media is a false medium, freedom of speech can justify anything and so on.

The problem with the documentary is that this trio is not so interesting that it would have been worthwhile for them to sacrifice the majority of the six-part documentary series. The controversy between Brennan and Watkins feels mostly like petty forum teasing.

What about that big revelation – who is Q?

Well, there’s one in the series. Kind of.

Several articles published before the documentary have already put forward the theory that there is either Jim or Ron Watkins or both behind the conspiracy theory. At the end of the series, Hoback presents his conclusions on which of them is Q. Oh, that’s right, but no confirmation. The final climax remains a run-off.

One of the final conclusions is also that the whole of Qano has been a mere cynical game in which the Watkins have pursued mainly their own interests and at the same time amused at the expense of the whole world. That’s actually very likely, but at the same time makes you wonder more and more why Hoback has given the Watkins hours to talk in his documentary. What if the duo just pulls the documentary what they have time for?

Did Hoback also end up enchanted by the Watkins and their game?

Director Cullen Hoback did Q: Into the Storm for three years.­

Wider picture of Qanon remains Q: Into the Storm sadly a side issue.

It is clear from the documentary what all led to the movement. It is a direct continuation of the internet forum culture. 4chan and other screens, Anonymous hacker collective, targeted at gaming women Gamergate hate campaign, size alt right network right-hand traffic With Pepe frogs and other symbols.

The combination of it all formed Qano. The mainstream movement rose when it was also discovered by middle-aged and older people during the Crown Year, boomerswho do not understand the native meme culture and its nuances.

Qanonin the consequences of the spread have already been serious. It has already caused violence and deaths. People are increasingly believing in insane conspiracy theories. In Finland, Qanon believers were recently involved in, for example, anti-corona restrictions and other disinformation. Even if Qanon completely faded away, new similar conspiracy theories are already spreading.

And maybe the one who started it all smiles somewhere all the time – for his own cynical amusement and benefit.

