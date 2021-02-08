Nyt.fi | The Golden Globe nominations are open to criticism: both the work accused of discrimination against the disabled and the work barked at cliché entered the competition, but one of the most acclaimed series of the year went without nominations

Pig-directed Music received two Golden Globe nominations, and the debate over film discrimination kicked off again. It has also come as a surprise that Michaela Coel’s acclaimed I May Destroy You series has been left without nominations.

Vocalist and the songwriter Sian, all named Sia Fuellerin, MusicThe film received two Golden Globe nominations on Wednesday. At the same time, the Twitter discussion on ableism, or discrimination against people with disabilities, in the film was relaunched.

The film is nominated for Best Musical or Comedy Film. In addition to this, acting in the film Kate Hudson was nominated for “Best Performance in a Musical or Comedy”.

On Twitter, people questioned the film’s Golden Globe nomination because of, among other things, Sia’s past behavior towards autistic people.

Last on Thursday, Sia wrote on Twitter that she “has listened” to criticism of the film and apologized. He also ended up deleting their Twitter account.

In her writings, Sia, among other things, referred to one scene in the film that has toured on social media in recent days. In the scene, Zu, played by Hudson, grabs Music (Maddie Ziegler) and tries to keep him in place.

Sia tweeted that a warning text was added to the film stating that “the film does not accept or recommend detention” as a means of reassuring autistic individuals.

Sia then tweeted that she plans to remove scenes from the movie where Music is being held. Sia also said she has listened to “wrong people” in making the film.

Sia then deleted her Twitter account. The singer-songwriter’s Instagram account is still active.

Sia has become known for not being happy to show her face in public. In the photo, she will perform with Maddie Ziegler in Seattle in 2016.­

Finnish Autism Association in a statement addressed to rehabilitation and housing units in 2019, it is written that “physical restraint is always a last resort and available only if no other means are available”.

The statement also emphasizes that holding on and sitting on does not calm a person, but vice versa.

The first once Musicia was criticized in November when the movie trailer was released.

People questioned the choice of the main actor, especially on social media. In the past, including Pig Chandelierdancer Maddie Ziegler, who appeared in the music video, portrays a young man with an autism spectrum. Ziegler is himself neurotypical, i.e., he has no neurological abnormality.

Read more: Sia chose dancer Maddie Ziegler for her film to play a young person with “special abilities” – the role sparked a debate about who can play an autistic

Unlike now, Sia then defensively defended the role on Twitter.

Among other things, he said he has not referred to Music’s character as a disabled person, but as a person with “special abilities”. Sia also said she consulted two people with autism spectrum during the making of the film.

Music is not the only work whose Golden Globe nominations have been disapproved.

Criticism and amazement aroused the fact that Netflix Emily in Paris series received two nominations, including nominations for Best Comedy Series and Female Lead. At the same time Michaela Coelin praised I May Destroy You series were left without nominations.

Written, produced and directed by Coel the series deals with sexual violence and consent to sex. The series is based on Coel’s own experiences and has been considered one of the best series of the past year.

Emily in Paris says Emily, a shopping lover who loves shopping (Lily Collins), which moves from the United States to Paris to work for a marketing company.

The series has been criticized, among other things, for being in it repeating stale stereotypes about Parisians.

In Emily in Paris, Lily Collins portrays Emily from the United States, who is having difficulty adjusting to Paris.­

The producer of the series and one screenwriter is Single lifeseries creator Darren Starr.

Reprimanded for his cliché Emily in Paris and praised for its authenticity I May Destroy Youn the receptions could hardly be more different. The Guardian gave an example I May Destroy You series full five stars, when Emily in Parisille my business only one star.

The announcement of the Golden Globe nominations sparked a debate about the double standard, white supremacy and, in general, what works deserve to be awarded.

Even Emily in Paris one screenwriter Deborah Copaken justified in his text to The Guardian, why I May Destroy You would definitely have earned a Golden Globe nomination.