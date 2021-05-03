Nyt.fi | The “disaster girl” smiling in front of the fire is now 21 years old and sold her super-famous meme for almost $ 500,000

The image of a girl grinning in front of a fire has been one of the most popular memes on the internet since 2008. Now Zoë Roth, 21, sold it and plans to pay off her student loan.

Hardly no one who has spent time online has been able to avoid the “disaster girl” meme and its ominous grin.

The picture shows a girl smiling cunningly in front of a fire Zoë Roth.

Now, more than 15 years after the picture was taken, Roth has sold its digital ownership to pay off his student loan.

Picture 4-year-old Roth was born in front of a burning house in 2005 when he followed his father Dave Rothin with a controlled fire by the fire department in Mebane, North Carolina. Dad asked the girl to smile at the camera and grabbed the picture.

One of the internet’s favorite mimes was born, with a girl grinning at the camera ominously, with a knowing look in her eyes.

Dave Roth won the photo photography competition in 2008, after which it began touring online. The image has since been used as a meme in situations where it is desired to depict a mischievous act, a catastrophic scene or, for example, the induction and / or sideline of interpersonal drama.

Over the years, several different versions of the image have also emerged. It has been edited by memes, in which, behind Roth, you can see, for example, a natural disaster or sinking Titanic.

Now 21-year-old Roth has sold the original image as an NFT for $ 473,000, or nearly $ 400,000.

NFT ie non-fungible-token is a cryptographic tool developed in 2017, the technology of which is based on block chains. The NFT can actually be connected to any digital matter and thus prove its ownership.

The Disaster girl NFT was sold at an auction last Thursday. Money Zoë Roth shares the picture he took with his father, he says BBC.

The topic has been covered in the past, among other things The New York Times and The Guardian.

With the sum, Roth plans to pay off his student loan and donate some of the money to charity. In an interview with The New York Times, he describes how incomprehensible it is that the meme has remained online topical year after year.

“I’m very grateful for the whole experience,” he says.

The sale of digital ownership of the image has also preceded the emergence of new disaster girl memes. They criticize cryptocurrencies and laugh at Roth’s enrichment through the meme.

Despite the sale, the Roths retain the copyright to the image and will receive ten percent of the profits from it in the future.

NFT used, for example, to sell images, memes, gif animations, and videos.

In February, the NFT-certified gif animation of Nyan Cat was sold for 300 ethereum coins. The price of a flying cat with a rainbow in the back was equivalent to about 500,000 euros at the time of sale.

In March, the founder of Twitter Jack Dorsey auctioned rights on NFT for the first tweet in history: “just setting up my twttr”. Tweet sold $ 2.9 million, or $ 2.41 million.