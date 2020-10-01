Nyt.fi | The Defense Forces’ clever answers are amusing and praiseworthy – underpinned by a deliberate communications reform

Communications Manager Max Arhippainen says that the Defense Forces have not been active enough in the past. Now that has changed.

Defense Forces recent responses on social media have attracted attention. Often seen as a rigid authority, the Defense Forces has begun to “click” users with its responses, such as a website At Reddit the matter was described.

Last Friday, the Defense Forces released a picture of a war dog handler and a war dog. Its cover text promoted a video posted on the Instagram account store. The image garnered over 6,500 likes and comments from one bot account.

“Hey. What do I do in the bedroom. Guess what! ” The nickname Allensherina1 comments on the image.

“You’re reviewing the Soldier’s Handbook!” The Defense Forces account was answered. The response garnered several likes and was also shared on Some as a screenshot.

Bot accounts that send sexual messages like Allensherina1 seem to be an eternity issue on Instagram. Fake accounts send spam messages especially to users with a lot of followers.

Usually, comments and bot accounts will be removed soon because they violate Instagram’s community rules. Also, the commented message or the account that sent it to the Defense Forces image can no longer be found.

Defense Forces another eye-catching response comes from Twitter on Tuesday.

One Twitter user shared a group photo of non-white conscripts with the text: “wasting money!” In the intro words of a tweet that has since been deleted, the user asks if resources are being wasted.

“Does not go”, The response from the Defense Forces Twitter account is unambiguous.

The response garnered a lot of praise and some Twitter users commented on it with giffs made from the Oscar gala, among others, where the audience gets up to clap from their stands.

Attention The reasons for the responses are the Defense Forces’ efforts to improve their communications, says the Communications Manager. Max Archipelago. In the future, the Defense Forces are supposed to be more active in Finland than before.

“The Defense Forces have good some channels with quite a few followers. However, we have realized that in the past we have not produced enough content and we have not been interactive enough. ”

According to Arhippainen, the attention-grabbing answers have spawned good feedback, and especially on Twitter, the response has been praised. According to him, the image posted on Twitter has circulated online in the past as well.

“The idea is to respond to questions and just such pretty bad excesses of what this racist uplift was. Some of our people felt that we also needed to show that the Defense Forces were responding. ”

The new way of communicating aims to reach groups of people who do not follow traditional media. According to him, the biggest challenge is in the younger age groups, but there is a desire to improve accessibility among other age groups as well.

At the design stage how other authorities communicate in Finland and abroad has been monitored. According to Arhippainen, in successful cases, two things have been repeated on some channels: activity and humor.

According to Arhippainen, the aim is to maintain the response in the future as well. However, he said, careful consideration must be given to when a response is worthwhile.

“Speaking on behalf of the Defense Forces, you have to be careful about what you react to and what you don’t.”

“You have to think about when to give unnecessary value to a certain party if you are reduced to respond to it.”