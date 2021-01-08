Nyt.fi | The Danish children’s animation “penisman” about John confuses, amuses and evokes aggravation

In the Danish Broadcasting Corporation’s animation John Dillermand, the man with the longest penis in the world is adventured. Some viewers criticize the series harshly, some praise.

When Pinocchio’s nose increases in length from lying, stretching in the Danish John Dillermand in children’s animation to imaginary proportions of the penis. Not for lying, but for practical reasons.

New animation for children aged 4-8 by Danish broadcaster DR Ramasjang’s children’s channel crossed the international news threshold after the first episode of the series was shown last Saturday.

The protagonist of the series, John Dillermand, has the largest penis in the world. A similar series of children has hardly ever been seen before.

Dillermand is from Denmark and means penis man in Finnish. Thus, when translated directly into Finnish, the name of the program is Penismies John. A total of 13 episodes of the series have been published on the television channel’s website.

The first episode, “John lufter hund,” tells of dogs going out. In less than a minute, John accidentally ignites his penis into a fire. John had to fry the sausages on the yard grill, but a larger amount of lighter fluid splashed than usual and John’s penis flared into flames. Good luck in the accident, though: John gets to poke his burning body part into the bucket of water next door.

As you might guess, the program has received both harsh criticism and defensive praise.

Vice site presented the feedback on the program’s Facebook wall. One concerned viewer asked that “someone should draw the line with the new John D Series”.

The feedback referred to the #metoo movement as well as pedophilia and asked what the authors of the series really thought.

“Should children learn that playing with a penis is fun? That it’s just a funny thing that can fly around attached to balloons and other weird things? […] I think it’s grotesque, ”the Facebook wall writes.

In response a critique from the television company’s Facebook account writes that the series is fictional and that it is important for children to tell stories that take into account the curiosity that can be both embarrassing and fun about the body and genitals.

The program and its “uncontrolled penis” have also been criticized by a Danish writer Anne Lise Marstrand-Jørgensen, says The Guardian, among others.

“Is this really the message we want to convey to our children in the midst of the big #meto wave?” He asks, referring to the discussion on sexual harassment in the media industry in Denmark last autumn.

John Dillermand was released a few months after the Danish television presenter Sofie Linde, 31, said a significant person from the broadcaster DR demanded oral sex from him and threatened to destroy his career. Linde was then 18 years old and had just started working for a Danish broadcasting company.

Since Linde’s departure, more than 1,600 women have signed an open letter saying sexual harassment is rampant in the media industry.

Is the children’s program “penis man” then problematic?

Based on the first episode of the series, it can be stated that the penis is not presented in a sexual sense. Extending to unrealistic proportions, the protrusion between the arms is like a third hand that feels like it stretches endlessly under a red and white striped overalls.

When John Dillermand buys a sausage from a kiosk, the penis walks two dogs across the road. In appearance, the penis comes to mind as a garden hose.

And not Dillermandanimation is by no means the only children’s series on the DR Ramasjang channel about the human body. In the fall, the channel was shown Ultra Smider Tøjet the second production season in the series, where children between the ages of 11 and 13 watch people take off their clothes.

The purpose of the series is to teach what an ordinary human body looks like and relieves appearance pressures. Gender diversity is one of a series themes. Indeed, instead of just cis people, there is at least one transgender person who is not identified as a man or a woman.

Otherwise as in today’s turmoil in general, DR has announced it will continue John Dillermand despite criticisms from the series.

Director of a television channel Morten Skov Hansen says in a story published on the company ‘s website that the channel is in the series “very satisfied”.

“We’ve made great preparations for that, where we’ve been involved with Sex & Samfund and a child psychologist, among others,” she says.

Sex og Samfund is a Danish non-profit health organization. Hansen says he’s not surprised by the criticism the series receives, but wants to focus more on the positive reception it receives.

Television channel On the Facebook page many praise the series. One viewer says the series has become a “new hit” at home.

“Never stop keeping children as children. The only ones who can get something out of it sexually are Puritan adults, ”he writes in fluent Finnish.

John Dillermand gets into all sorts of mischief.­

American The editor of Vulture magazine says he watched several episodes of the series. He describes the series as stranger than one might at first imagine.

However, after the initial shock, after all, the reporter notes that John Dillermand is “ultimately just the story of a man doing his best to make ends meet in a world not designed specifically for his body type”.

The series is also a story of hope, the reporter describes. After all, John’s penis saves children from drowning in one episode.

A Danish colonist, instead, writes that he expects DR next a series on “Vulva-Vibeke”, which could, for example, accidentally ignite a fire at a local bakery and put it out with its long labia.