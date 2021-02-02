Nyt.fi | The closure of Demi also closes the website’s iconic forum – this is how the former active “deminer” recalls the forum

The discussion forum on the Demi.fi website will close, but the old discussions will remain readable.

One the end of the internet age.

The youth magazine Demi announced on Tuesday that the magazine will stop publishing. At the same time, the magazine’s website demi.fi and its forum is closed.

It is an online community that has risen to an almost legendary reputation, or “youth Vauva.fi”, where brochures and teenagers share their minds with anonymity.

It was announced that Dem had ceased to exist Instagram account and Demi.fi –website. A-lehti explains the closure by the decrease in the number of users of the site and the number of readers of the magazine, which makes the operation no longer financially profitable.

The magazine’s readership has been active both on the forum on Demi’s website and on social media. Demi’s official Instagram account has 28,500 followers. According to a national media survey, the print magazine has had 33,000 readers and the website an average of 54,000 readers per week.

The start of and participation in the Demi.fi discussions will end next Monday. After that, old conversations can still be read.

In the Demi forum, the news was received with mixed feelings.

Over the years, the forum has become the most important feature of Demi’s website. In recent years, however, the debate there has subsided.

Following the closure announcement, some commented that the magazine and the site were expected to be shut down. Others mourned the loss of an important forum for discussion. Many posts also considered which channel active conversations should go to.

“I was really shocked when I opened ig and it told me the whole thing. Dem has become a pretty important place for me. Admittedly, this teaches that not everything is self-evident. Where are we going? ” @Minkelii wrote in one conversation.

“Forum culture is dying, nothing can. It’s a little annoying that you don’t have any places left for young / young adults, ”wrote @ Bujamaja3.

“This was to be expected. […] Where do people talk online today? In Facebook groups? At least the women’s room has a lot of conversation similar to what it once was here. Personally, I like the protection of anonymity more, and the conversation under my own name somehow haunts me when I don’t like to attract attention, ”the nickname @Dalai_Mama wrote.

What is the legendary forum about?

At Demi.fi, the forum is defined as “young people’s own community”, and according to its rules, the forum is intended especially for young people aged 13–24.

Thus, the users of the discussion forum are relatively young and the topics of discussion revolve around current issues for young people, such as school, body, future, relationships and family relationships.

Under the “All Conversations” section of the site, the user has access to the categories of the forum they are browsing, which are interpersonal, body, mind, web and technology, own planet, study and work, style and beauty, leisure and entertainment.

For example, the Suomi24 website is aimed at a much wider audience than Demi.fi, which has a clear target audience. Suomi24’s discussions are divided into categories, and the site has its own category for young people, relationships, health and society, for example.

Unlike many new anonymous forums, such as Jodel, in old discussion forums, discussions can take a long time and be found through Google even after years.

Tom Ruissalo, 24, a former active user of the Demi.fi website, says that closing the site feels unfortunate.

“I’ve been so long Demissä, there are good memories. I understand that the number of visitors is small and it is not worth maintaining such a large forum, ”says Ruissalo, who first logged in to the forum in 2007.

He recalls that he used the site the most in 2014-2015. At the time, text-based role-playing was also practiced on Demi’s forums, where users created and chatted multiple IDs. Since then, for example, text-based role-playing has shifted to the Discord communication platform.

According to Ruissalo, his activity on the site decreased with age. Questions related to the socializing and admiration of younger talkers were not of interest, says Ruissalo, who was on the site under the pseudonym @Birdy_.

Some users did everything with the website update made in 2018, Ruissalo recalls. As a result, for example, a guestbook and albums found in users’ own profiles were removed from the site.

Website the forum was filled with news after new discussions. There was longing in the air as the “demitters” began to remember their best “demit stories”.

In the new discussions, users consider how they could connect with each other in the future and which channel they should switch to. It would seem that the time for forum culture is not yet completely over.

New conversations opened:

“Let’s remember the best conversations and misconceptions of Demi over the years,” nicknamed @Girl_tinakenkäinen wrote.

“Dem’s official Discord server” user @Kebabrulla wrote.

“Let’s take over all the other forums,” nicknamed @ Kevyt-olo wrote and continued: “Eg. Vauva.fi and Suomi24. ”