Nyt.fi | The Circle, one of Netflix’s most popular series, is a perfect description of the Korona era, when everyone sits at home and sucks – Why is it so interesting?

The Circle is like Diginative Survivors. In the game, competitors try to make their own someprofile the most popular of all by lying and forming alliances.

“Such authenticity can’t be pretended, ”said a 26-year-old California breathing technology coach Bryant says.

She thinks she has just had a conversation with a message from a 24-year-old waitress and student Riverin with. In reality, he has been talking to a 58-year-old Leelle. He is a writer by profession and has created a fake profile for himself with pictures of his friends.

The still life sounds like a nasty online scam, but it’s a Netflix US hit reality The Circle.

In the program, “anyone can be anyone,” as the only goal of the participants is to become popular on “social media”.

The series is based on the British reality show of the same name, the first production season of which was released on Channel 4 in 2018. In addition to the US version, Netflix has also produced production series for the series in France and Brazil.

The United States The Circlen The second production season was announced on Netflix on April 14, and it is also on the list of the most watched streaming service in Finland as well. There are currently eight episodes available. The next four episodes will be released on April 28 and the final episode will be available on May 5th.

Where from In The Circle it’s about?

At the beginning of the competition, players choose whether to participate in the game on their own or with a fake profile. The authenticity of your profile doesn’t matter if a player manages to charm other players and create strong alliances for themselves.

Participants will be accommodated in separate apartment buildings and will not meet each other during the face-to-face competition. From the apartments, they communicate with each other, kill time by, for example, assembling puzzles, and play light board games such as truth and mission through the screen.

Sometimes players score each other from the most popular to the least popular. The players with the most votes become “influencers” who decide who is “blocked” or dropped out of the game.

At the end of the race, the most popular player wins one hundred thousand dollars.

The idea for the reality program is apparently a writer Dave Eggersin a film based on a novel, The Circle (2017). In a dystopic thriller, Google-looking giant The Circle is scrapping the privacy of its users. The film got In the assessment of Helsingin Sanomat two stars.

Series has been compared also To Big Brother, as well as In The Circle participants’ lives are also monitored outside the tasks, and The Catfish (2012-2018) to find out if the people the participants met online are actually who they claim to be.

The players with the most points decide who will be sent home. Pictured are Savannah Palacio (left) and Terilisha from the second production season.­

The Circlen the goal of the participant is to make everyone like him, and therefore no relationship established during the competition seems completely sincere.

The most interesting thing about the competition is what the competitors think out loud just before responding to the messages from the other competitors. Underlying almost every message is the idea behind improving one’s position in the game by building trust in others or making one believe there is an alliance between players.

The Circlen could be described as a corona-safe version designed for digitals About the survivors, where smart devices have replaced physical exertion and social contacts.

The end result is a bit handy, but still entertaining enough to keep watching.

The program is supported by voice participants at all times. They are an interesting mix of strategic players who identify cheaters in a few sentences and blue-eyed participants who can’t suspect anyone of cheating on them.

Instead, the internet teaches no one anything new about the internet: on the internet, anyone can claim to be anything other than what is actually.

It is ironic that The Circle is a series of realities developed before the pandemic period, as the daily lives of participants dressed alone in their homes are not much different from the real lives of many during the coronavirus. However, participants living in the reality bubble do not feel lonely or anxious in the situation.

After all, for the longest time staying in the house is known a decent amount of money.