Nyt.fi | The center of Turku is now the Turku Center: Some remembers other “international” brands and, of course, the Sunny Car Center

The name of Turku’s commercial center is intended to make the center more vibrant than before and increase its visibility. At least in another it worked.

Turku Center.

You don’t always have to reinvent the wheel or follow Turku’s example: the old name can be changed to a new international option.

Turku’s commercial center will henceforth be Turku Center, will be reported in a press release issued by the city on Tuesday.

This is a brand renewal that has been prepared in cooperation between the City of Turku, the property owners of the city center blocks and the Turku City Center Association. In the future, the Turku Center brand will be available to all actors in the city center.

The purpose of the reform is to strengthen the vitality of the city center.

With the help of a common brand, the actors of the center also do not have to “reinvent” why the center is in an excellent location, Executive Director of the Turku City Center Association Heli Järvelä says in a press release.

According to the press release, the new brand was also intended to make the center more visible than before.

It has at least been successful, as the new name has been received on social media with mixed feelings.

For Twitter users, the reform sparked confusion, hilarity – and frustration. All publicity is good publicity, it may be said in Turku now.

Antti Koskinen listed that Old Porvoo and the city center (Vaasa), for example, are good names. Turku Center was the only one to end up on the list of bad names.

Tuomo Kondie tweeted that the center of Turku sounds rustic and probably “some monks etc” are traded there. Instead, Turku Center sounds ultrascifiübermarket power turbane.

As you might guess, the Turku Center reminded of one of the most miserable name news of recent years.

“The center of Turku is now Turku Center. Hm. We in Tampere would not give a funny name to anything, ” Jaakko Stenhäll writes in his tweet.

The tweet, of course, refers to a multi-purpose hall to be built in Tampere, which became called Uros Live. Nyt.fi wrote in March 2020 about the name of the giant arena and how it was joked on Twitter.

Of course, the name change also evoked another comparison. ”Finland’s second cities”Between.

Tampere has a tram in test traffic, and the center of Turku is now Turku Center, writes Juho Pylvänäinen. The clown face is drawn on the face of the person in the twif gif animation.

This too is clear: Turku Center is reminiscent of an advertising pole, which later became a meme.

The planned Sunny Car Center in Hämeenlinna was to become the largest car dealership in Europe, but the project failed and the company was declared bankrupt in autumn 2015.

In the end, only the advertising tower that stood in the field was completed. The post was unloaded from the field in 2016, when it was purchased by J. Kärkkäinen Oy.

The legend of the pole is still alive.

Many have noticed that the English language has been pushing into Finnish names for some time. Among other things Ville Cantell wrote about the phenomenon in his tweet as follows:

“I have to wonder about this English name fetish culture that seems to prevail in Finland when naming buildings. And now the Mall of Tripla, Turku Center or Uros Live do not represent the highest level of imagination. ”

But it has been known before.

Now.fis reported in 2014that the city of Central Uusimaa is planned for Uusimaa, which consists of five areas designated as cities: Tuusulanjärvi City, Hyvinkää City, Nurmijärvi City, Sibbesborg City and Mäntsälä City.

It was not a joke, but the plan is set out in the official report of the political steering group on the municipal association. At least the city of Central Uusimaa and its city has not yet materialized.