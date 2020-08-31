Nyt.fi | Tartine, who makes French vegan food, conquered with a leafy croissant

Tartine

Quick test

Where? Sturenkatu 36, tel. 044 987 8432, tartine.fi.

Because? Tue – Sat 11–18.

How much? Breakfast sets EUR 12.50, lunch EUR 14.90 and pastries EUR 3.50–5.50.

Clear? No.

Pick up or shipment? Pickup.

Restaurant Tartine only opens after ten minutes, but a queue is already forming behind me. The smell of almost caramelized butter dough penetrates through the open door. The scent takes the mind abroad, as it speaks of a bold baking surface, and does not remind the aroma of a cinnamon spreader familiar from Finnish bakeries.

Sturenkatu 36 is clearly an attractive space for restaurateurs. In the past, Vallila’s Stoori, Villd and Magu, among others, had time to operate there. Tartine, which offers French vegan food, has now taken over.

“Please go further, I will come to you very soon,” says the waitress in English from behind her mask. The saying is like a textbook on the basics of customer service, but still sincere. The customer will be valued.

Behind the counter is an oven, in front of which there are many bakers, masks on their faces too.

In addition to vegan pastries, Tartine offers breakfast and lunch throughout the day.

I order a breakfast set that includes savory food tartine i.e. French stuffed open bread, croissant and cappuccino. The coffee should be exchanged for freshly squeezed orange juice if desired, and the croissant could be replaced with a raspberry mousse cake.

Tartine the interiors fill up quickly, so I move to the sunny terrace. You don’t have to wait long for a breakfast set.

The stuffed bread is reminiscent of Danish sandwiches. There is pesto, hummus, vegan “carpaccio” and shoots on top of the slice of sourdough bread. The salty vegan slice is familiar from the store shelf, but runs its course on tasty and hearty bread.

A vegan croissant amazes. Or at least this individual wrestles in the same series as its buttery cousins. The shell is crisp and thick enough. The puff pastry is sweet and salty in a intoxicating intermediate between its taste. The surface of the croissant is brushed with syrup, which gives it shine and fades the taste of yeast.

Croissants are Tartine’s core competence.

Coffee does not live up to expectations. Perhaps in Tartu, the bar for food has been raised so high that coffee training is halfway there.

The same “dark roasted coffee” is used in Tartine for both filter coffee and espresso-based drinks. Cappuccino with milk plant is overheated, which is why it is too hot to drink, even when I’m already doing the check-out. The foam has also suffered from the heat. Fortunately, vegetable milks do not have the same burnt taste as cow’s milk.

Milk frothing and filter coffee from the hot plate to the thermos, so we are already on the right track.

French the restaurant field is not actually world famous for its veganism. However, Tartine shows that without butter and cream, you can create almost pastoral good pastries.