Nyt.fi | Such is Nintendo’s latest Pokémon game – The excellent New Pokémon Snap once again shows the versatility of the game series

The much-coveted New Pokémon Snap opens a gentle window into the world of Pokémon and really inspires photography.

New Pokémon Snap. Developer: Bandai Namco Studios. Publisher: Nintendo. Available: Nintendo Switch. ★★★★

It is small. In photography, the meaning of the moment is condensed – and its ruthlessness. Blink of an eye, and you’re late. The perfect moment has already passed, and it will never come back.

But! Click, and that’s it. A photograph captured at the right moment for his tisma will inject a piece of the situation, a feeling, forever. One can be proud of a good photo, the other does not want to see the miserable.

This makes photography enchanting. It allows you to capture life as you see it or make it a well-styled version of it. Both require practice through doctrine – only by doing can you master.

Good mood and positive energy exuding New Pokémon Snap is at the heart of the matter. It’s a new installment of the hugely popular Pokémon series released for the Nintendo Switch that is played out of the ordinary.

It’s about there is no role-playing game where you capture grabbing cute Pokémon creatures and fight them against other mokomas. Now the point is to let objects freeze and telm in nature freely, observe their use and grab as many successful photos of everything as possible.

Taking a safari trip deep into the fairytale world of Pokémon, the game really inspires and teaches photography. It also shows how refreshing it is to watch a familiar game series from a fresh tip.

But most of all New Pokémon Snap shows how great photography turns into a video game format.

First, choose your own game character who arrives at a lab on a green island. There he will be received by the professor with his assistant. The point is immediately clear: you have been washed as a new observer, or photographer, of the large number of Pokémon living in the area.

And the professor doesn’t waste time getting acquainted – this is how the camera turns, this is zoomed in and pictures are taken from it – because by doing you learn. Soon we will be sitting in the heart of nature inside a magical energy ball. It is a special means of transport that moves on land, in water and a little in the air and from which you can always see out clearly. Inside, the camera can be rotated 360 degrees without hindrance.

One of the best aspects of the game is that usually taking a less perfect picture of it is not annoying, but the atmosphere always feels invigorating and pleasant.

Vessel passes by itself through a research journey of just over five minutes. The intention is to fully enjoy Safari and focus solely on the essentials. And when you get into the joyous outdoor air where you can see and hear the many shapes and sizes of Pokémon around you, the juju whitens and the lens sealer starts singing.

New Pokémon Snap makes the player a researcher and an observer. Creatures must not be disturbed so that their normal use can be observed in the natural environment. It feels exciting to sit on an automatically moving ship and wait for the tongue in the middle of your mouth to be just the right fraction of a second for the best photo – how close you get before the object is startled or changes position and the situation is ruined.

Initially moving along the same route, but soon a nightly version will be offered. The game then grows into nearby islands, with environments running through forests and jungles, lawns and sand dunes, as well as palm beaches and coral reefs.

The areas do not move freely (sometimes you can choose a branching route), but the ship always goes along the tracks. The solution is great: it gives the game a clear structure and makes finding the right timing a meaningful endeavor.

When the possibilities are limited, the tracks want to play repeatedly – which is vital for this style of game. The free form could have reversed just the opposite.

Good game design is enough. Progress is rewarded with new abilities that can change the use of Pokémon. The area can be scanned for hints, but the sound of the widget also affects the creatures. They can also be tempted to eat by throwing apples in the field.

There are special light energy balls that are thrown directly at the target. That’s when Pokémon start to glow and might do something unexpected. And let’s also play music in the game, which enchants the most eager creatures to dance. Or, as in photography, often the best shot is obtained by calmly observing.

The most essential attraction of the game has to do with tampering with the basic essence of photography: what if the moment weren’t history? What if the same situation could be repeated over and over again? Or better yet: what if you saw a more interesting, eventful version of the same moment later?

Routes can be traversed repeatedly, so that Pokémon’s behavior and placement always follow the same pattern. However, during the research trips, the experience points obtained from the images raise the levels, which always changes the current trajectory.

In short: Pokémon begin to feel safe in the presence of the player, which is reflected in their more chilly, luscious behavior – what better for photography.

When not featuring at all the characteristic mound of the 25-year-old Pokémon series, the game is suitable for a wide audience. It feels unhurried and hectic at the same time. Interesting, gently whimsical events keep you on your toes.

Also of interest are the optional image requests of the side characters: one wants to see a big creature swim, while another wants to know how certain Pokémon behave in the company of others. And you can upload your own pictures to the delight of others, and you can also admire others like them from there.

And it’s not at all unfortunate for a game built on viewing that it looks so beautiful. The lavishly colorful and charming New Pokémon Snap can elevate Switch to the caste of the most spectacular games.

It can also be elevated to educational games. The whole encourages proper photography and teaches its basics in a good spirit. The game explains and evaluates the images through the posing, size, placement, and direction of gaze of the character that appears in them. Points are also awarded for the background and whether other Pokémon are visible in the image.

The Pokémon series is so well known that there are plenty of familiar attraction characters in the game. However, the repertoire is extensive.

Own the growth of abilities is noticed during the game – the gaze begins to look for good angles as if by itself. But there are no wrong solutions or bad pictures, as the game turns them into happy damage. This is exactly how encouragement should happen.

A valid solution is also to select only one image for each Pokémon at the end of the route and submit it for evaluation. It doesn’t matter if there are dozens of shots of the same creature, only one is valid for a professor. Quantity never replaces quality.

The idea for the Pokémon photo game is not new. The original Pokémon Snap was released back in 1999 for the Nintendo 64 console, creating elements that the novelty is now honing throughout. The sequel has been much hoped for on social media and had to wait a long time, but it was worth it.

At the same time, the peculiar ensemble turns attention to how diverse the Pokémon series is, although the numerous series are often thought to be stuck in their formulas.

The most obvious example of versatility is Pokémon GO. This mobile game, which five years ago inspired many people to take a break from the open air, has become familiar and dear to many.

Pokémon Stadium (1999) was a one-on-one strategy game, Pokkén Tournament (2015) instead transformed the series into an arcade-inspired one-on-one fighting game and Pokémon Art Academy (2014) taught how to draw a Nintendo DS handheld on a screen through a variety of training sessions.

Pokémon Pinball (1999), on the other hand, was a long-lasting and versatile pinball game for the technically modest Game Boy Color device. The excellent game is also remembered for the vibration feature that operated on the battery in the game cartridge.

And let’s not forget my number one choice as an alternative game in the series. The year 2012 Pokémon Conquest is a stunning strategy role-playing game that offers in-depth game mechanics and charms for troop control, combining Pokémon with traditional Japanese 16th-century history in the story.

This ways New Pokémon Snap is not an interlocutor in the series, but an independent, peculiar and interesting work that demonstrates the appeal and transformation of Pokémon games. At the heart of it all is the magical, wordless charm of photography, which now opens fascinatingly through the means of a video game.