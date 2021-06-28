Nyt.fi | Studying in Finland began to seem futile when the homeland burned down in Patagonia in March – The environmental crisis evokes a feeling of anger that makes it work

Anger as an emotion is an essential part of environmental activism. However, environmental hatred can also turn to itself or other people.

In March Patagonia was on fire.

In southern Argentina, in the province of Chubut, six fires broke out within two hours of miles apart. Thousands of people lost in fires their homes, their jobs, their animals and their fields, a few of their lives.

Locals believe that mining companies or other entities occupying the area intentionally lit the fires.

By burning fields, the indigenous community living in Patagonia’s scenic mountain area is being deprived of livelihoods, making the jobs brought by the mining industry more necessary than before.

“ “It felt like I couldn’t do anything from here.”

Florencia Pochinki was really anxious. Studying in Aalto University’s master’s program in creative Sustainability in Economics felt futile when the homeland burned down.

From Buenos Aires native Pochinki has been actively involved in the Argentine Elokapina movement for years. Now he was watching from across the globe as activists traveled to Patagonia to build houses to replace the burnt ones.

“I would have liked to leave. It felt like I couldn’t do anything from here, ”he says via a Zoom call from Helsinki.

However, Pochinki quickly realized that there are many things he can do from Finland. He can try to bring the voice of the global south into the climate debate here.

Now it is far too quiet, and it makes him angry.

The relationship between countries with a high standard of living such as Finland and the so-called developing countries is appalling when looked at it more closely.

Indeed, the emissions of our high standard of living and lavish consumption celebration are often the concern of the global south. The global south refers to low- and middle-income countries in Asia, Africa, and South and Central America.

When we talk, for example, about country-specific emissions, and thus the responsibility of each country in combating the climate crisis, focusing on emissions within national borders.

Florencia Pochinki, originally from Argentina, is studying at Aalto University’s Master of Science (MSc) in Creative Sustainability program.

In the case of Finland, for example, the forest industry and the production of domestic food. Not on how much emissions are generated when a Finnish Rauni eats beef or soy produced in Argentina.

According to a study by the Finnish Environment Institute about half of the greenhouse gas emissions of Finnish consumption are generated abroad.

When Pochinki listens to the solutions presented by his university professors to the climate crisis, he hears no understanding of the inequality between the global South and the North. It makes you angry.

According to Pochink, university professors are not talking about how the global north exploits the resources of the global south and creates poverty there.

“That’s why they can’t come to say how they solve the problem just because they’re‘ more advanced ’than we are,” Pochinki says.

A fire charred cars in the Patagonian region of Argentina in March 2021.

“How you are right! ”

The sentence was repeated several times by a climate activist Greta Thunbergin in a speech he gave at the 2019 Climate Summit in New York. There was clear anger on Thunberg’s face.

Feelings of anger and resentment often emerge from experiences of injustice, says environmental researcher Panu Pihkala.

He talks on the phone about the “power of rigidity of anger,” that is, what can be accomplished with feelings of anger.

Anger is precisely the feeling from which Pochinki also feels the actions of him and other activists arise. Because the interview is conducted in English, Pochinki uses the word both anger and anger anger.

He has been involved in many social media campaigns to spread information about the environmental problem, put pressure on politicians and boycott companies.

At times, the actions created by anger have paid off as companies have withdrawn from projects under pressure.

For example, due to demonstrations convened on social media last autumn, Chinese investors withdrew to reassess the giant planned for Argentina. the environmental impact of the pig farm. However, in the end, however, the pig farm ended up being built.

Research also speaks in favor of the social power of shared anger.

Studies in social psychology have distinguished between moral rage (eng. moral outrage) on other feelings of anger. Moral rage arises when moral principles are violated.

If moral rage is shared and communal, it has been found to produce much more lasting and dedicated action than even a sense of guilt for one’s own self.

For example, Black Lives Matter, #metoo, and many other human rights movements have risen in part from moral rage.

The names of environmental movements also spoke of feelings of anger, anger and rage and their social power. Elokapina rebels and Global Climate Strike strikes.

Environmental researcher Panu Pihkala in 2017.

Pihkala sees, for example, the extensive Finnish climate demonstrations in autumn 2018 as an indication of the stubbornness of anger, even though it was not the only feeling that influenced the marches. At that time, the voices of young people were finally heard.

“Those demonstrations were listening to high-level politicians. And if we look at the whole period from 2018 to the present, then Finnish society has seen a significant increase in ambition in terms of climate goals, climate awareness and various initiatives and actions, ”says Pihkala.

With anger is, of course, also a gloomy side.

The anger aroused by the state of the environment can also turn into human hatred, for example Pentti Linkolan such radical conservationists have been accused.

Although ecoterrorism cannot yet be called a phenomenon in Finland, there is a threat, Pihkala says. After all, Finland is part of the global world.

One of the significant excesses of Pihkala is anti-climate aggression and anger on social media, for example. He said some climate protesters have also been spit on.

Whether we let out feelings of anger is influenced by, among other things, education and social norms.

According to Pihkala, anger has traditionally been considered a difficult feeling in Finnish culture. One example of this is the kind girl not angry talk. According to Pihkala, it is a classic example of the kind of framework in which women are assumed to be raised in society.

There are also groups of people who do not have the space and opportunities to express their feelings at all, reminds the chairman and psychologist of Tunne ry Sanni Saarimäki.

Sanni Saarimäki, chairman of Tunne ry and psychologist, emphasizes that the feelings evoked by the eco-crisis should not be avoided.

For example, life situation, age, skin color, or socioeconomic class affect what feelings are acceptable in the eyes of society and whether a person has places to do so at all.

Climate anxiety has indeed been found to exist a very white phenomenon in the United States. Black, non-whites (POCs) and indigenous peoples are most affected by climate change, as economic, health and environmental vulnerabilities are often linked to skin color or minority status. Still, whites are the most anxious.

The experience of an existential threat is not a new thing for the oppressed in the world, but a new thing for many accustomed to a privileged life, says a US professor who studied climate anxiety. Sarah Jaquette Ray in its opinion.

As one the capitalist economic system is considered a major culprit in the eco-crisis. Continuous growth and profit maximization will destroy both Patagonian forests and the global climate.

When we eat food, buy anything we need, and pay taxes, we are inevitably part of that system. According to Saarimäki, if anger is directed at the system of which it is a part, it can also affect itself without noticing.

“But the fact that you feel anger does not directly make the individual who is the object of anger guilty,” Saarimäki says.

So can anger be in vain when we are only small parts in a huge machinery and therefore not as individuals guilty of the eco-crisis?

Saarimäki asks the opposite question: does the feeling of anger disappear by being found in vain?

He recalls that emotions always have some purpose and message, even if they don’t seem to be helpful in that situation.

Florencia Pochinkia is also frustrated by the academic world for another reason: there is no room for emotions.

In January, Pochinki wrote an essay on a project planned in Buenos Aires in which vacant urban space was sold to everyone for the construction of luxury housing. The professor who evaluated the essay noted that when the text became emotionally charged, credibility suffered.

Professor and the feedback he gives represents to Pochink all that he is angry with. For technocracy, that is, for the glorification of knowledge, skill, and expertise, and for “academic distance” to personal experiences.

He says he himself learned about the climate crisis, or even feminism, precisely from someone who speaks through experience and the feeling it creates.

When we start weighing the pros and cons of emotions, we are actually mistaken again for rationalization. Some things just exist – without propulsion, the need for action, or the consequences.

Many feelings that anticipate loss are just that. Snowy winters are disappearing from much of Finland, whether we mourn them or not.

