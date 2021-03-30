Nyt.fi | Stockmann in the center of Helsinki went dark in the middle of the Crazy Days, people still continued shopping – Journalist Jose Riikonen happened to be there and reported what he saw

When you look at the departments of a department store in deep financial distress in the dark, one cannot help but see a small symbolism, writes Jose Riikonen in his mini-report.

I work right in the center of Helsinki, and one of my amusements is to go for a break for Stockmann. Lately it’s been a bit left – Korona when it is – but now it’s Crazy Days and everything, so I’d go again.

I put on my mask, go in through the doors, disinfect my hands, and start looking at the day’s offerings. There are quite a few people in the department store, the same gang as always – well-dressed young adults and a few Grandma Stocka in their furs.

As always, Stockmann, Polished floors and the house is bathed in the cold, the quality of light and tranquility to get to know that I am a great person.

The speakers include Stockmann’s Ti ti ti ti ti tii crazy days music and stories about Price Ghost and other crazy days campaigns.

I go To the 2nd floor, and I find the discounts insufficient – 30 percent is now not enough for anything. 60 percent of the goods are not interested. I read a sign that says “men’s fashion last chance products on the 4th and 6th floors”. Heading to the 4th floor, the images of the “-80%” signs are bright in my mind.

On the 4th floor, I am sorry to say that the majority of the 80% of the sale concerns women’s fashion. But I am free of any worn a shirt, and a spacious 4th floor kuulaassa school stands in the light of several, at a discount of 60 percent is divorced-looking dress shirts moderate.

Will they go to waste if someone doesn’t save them, I’ll think and pick a few of them with me. Because the fitting booths on the 4th floor are mostly uncomfortable, head back to the 2nd floor along the escalator.

About a quarter to three, between the 2nd and 3rd floors, the whole house goes dark.

I walk down the escalator – they still work – in the dark.

I wonder what has gone wrong.

The power outage made researching discount rates a little challenging.­

I get to the 2nd floor and notice that only the lights on the spiral staircase, apparently due to an emergency exit, are on.

Surprise is followed by interest, and interest is followed by petty concern: is there a fire here? Or a terrorist attack? What kind of disaster makes the landmark of Helsinki city center dark? Has a nuclear bomb caused an EMP pulse? Has the solar storm darkened the whole of Finland and is Russia attacking?

I’m watching and I sound around me. Terrorists are not heard, and smoke does not stink, so I think the situation may not be very acute.

I will notify my unmarried partner. He checks from the Sähkökatkokartta.fi website that there do not seem to be any power outages in Helsinki. So there is no war or heavenly event.

Calm down.

I’m going to walk along the 2nd floor of the collared shirts on my shoulder, but I’m not going to match them in the dark. People are still moving in the dark. No one panics. Everything is as before, the amount of light just is smaller.

The savvy customers continue shopping as other people. They dampen discount percentages with their cell phone flashlights.

Man will survive!

I continue to flutter in the dark. The crisis mood is not perceptible. No one benefits.

One salesman takes charge of a foreign customer and says to him in a pitch-dark department store: “welcome to Stockmann!” He laughs sweetly on top.

When watching in deep financial distress The departments of the existing department store – Hugo Boss, Tiger of Sweden, Ted Baker, Kenzo, Tommy Hillfiger and the like – cannot fail to see a small symbolism in the case.

Little by little people start to wade from the department store in calm movements. The seller will ask, Do I need help, and laugh in confusion. Some salespeople are struggling somewhere to figure out something. The dog paws with its owner towards a spiral staircase where the light is still on. The older woman is laughing and staring – shop now in the dark!

Ti ti ti ti ti – crazy days music still plays, and from the speakers, the offers echo in a dark, empty department store.

The dark department store actually has a pretty nice, calm atmosphere.

A bit like elementary school at night school (we used to spend sometime in the 1990s at night school in elementary school, where the whole class spent the night in school and we watched movies with the teacher, for example).

The Price Ghost of the Crazy Days was nowhere to be seen.­

When there is a place where you should never be at night – or therefore in the dark – reality always sprains in fun.

Maybe here in the dark Stockmann could meet the Price Ghost?

Little before three comes an Announcement that says that as you can see, we have a large power outage, the cause of which is being clarified. Some of the front doors reportedly do not work.

You know how to panic some random sniper has knocked on the front doors with his prey.

Electricity will soon be back in part of the department store, but the 2nd floor is still mostly dark.

I tuck the collared shirts on my shoulder like a caretaker looking at where there would be light and where not. I’m swaying to the 1st floor, which is already shining. The seller will say that there is electricity elsewhere, not on the 2nd floor. That’s not quite true: even on the 4th floor, the lights aren’t on yet in just a few places – I went to see.

I decide put the shirts back in the rack and leave. For some reason, it would feel uncomfortable to fit clothes in the dark.

I didn’t see the price ghost.