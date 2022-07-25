Nyt.fi | Soon, anyone will be able to put your Instagram photos in their own videos – Here’s how to turn it off

Instagram announced several reforms, for example to editing reels. In terms of innovations, Instagram strongly follows Tiktok’s example.

Soon anyone can create a video from almost anyone’s photos on Instagram.

Instagram owned by Meta presented last week in its press release a new feature that allows you to make reels from anyone’s Instagram photos as long as the user’s profile is public.

Reels are short videos on Instagram that are very similar to Tiktok videos.

According to Instagram, the goal of the reform is “to make making and sharing videos even more fun and creative.”

With the reform, the user will soon be able to “remix” i.e. remix the images of other public users in their own reels.

In practice, this means that if your Instagram profile is public, your photos or videos can end up in videos created by anyone.

How do I prevent others from using my images in reels?

If your profile is private, no one can use your photos in their reels.

In public profiles, the option for remixing must be disabled yourself.

Here’s how you do it:

1. Go to your profile on Instagram.

2. Press the three lines in the upper right corner.

3. Select Settings.

4. Select Privacy.

5. Select Reels and remixes.

6. Turn off Allow in reels, Allow feed in videos and Allow images.

These three points must be turned off if you don’t want your own photos to end up on other people’s videos.

The Verge says in his articlethat the reform of Instagram has been criticized especially by photographers, whose pictures can be used in the future without mentioning the person who took the picture.

In addition to the remix, Instagram announced several new features for the application’s reels function. With the renewal, the reels can be modified in new ways.

Reform brings reels even closer to Tiktok videos, because the new editing possibilities of reels are already in use in Tiktok videos.

In addition, in the future, all videos uploaded to Instagram lasting less than 15 minutes will be reels. The update does not apply to old, already downloaded videos.