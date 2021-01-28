Nyt.fi | Something and dancer Jojo Siwa said he belonged to a sexual minority – then someone bullied and alerted his home to 50 police officers

U.S. famous dancer Jojo Siwa said last week she belonged to a sexual minority. He talked about it by posting a picture of himself on a t-shirt that read “best gay cousin ever”.

Youtube star Jojo Siwa, 17, said last week she belonged to a sexual minority. On Friday, January 22, he released a picture of himself in a shirt he had received from his cousin. The T-shirt reads “best gay cousin ever”That is, the best gay cousin ever.

Siwa’s release has provoked a rare amount of reaction on social media. The reason for this is probably that somehow many fans are children. Previously reported on the topic, among other things Evening paper and Evening News.

The 17-year-old dancer-singer rose to prominence from an American Supermoms of dance (Dance Moms). Siwa’s Instagram account has over 10 million followers and the Youtube channel has over 12 million followers.

Siwa, who often appeared in the programs of Nickelodeon, a cable channel for children’s programs, is known for her energy and colorful outfits and big hair bows. He has also released his own music, such as Singlet Boomerang and Kid in a Candy Store.

In social in the media, many commented that Siwa serves as a role model for her young audience, which may include young people struggling with their own sexual identity.

“I’ve never been more proud in my life. I’m happy for you and I am happy about how you will change the world. Kids need this! ” RuPaul’s Drag Race a dancer-singer familiar from the reality show Todrick Hall wrote on Twitter.

One Twitter user explains in his post why it is important for Jojo Siwa to belong to a sexual minority and talk about it in public:

“Remember that there are children from sexual minorities among his followers who may feel lonely with their own identity. When they see a person they admire telling about their own sexual orientation in public, they feel safer and more natural for themselves, ”the Twitter user writes.

Siwa said on a live broadcast of her Instagram account on Saturday that she is happier than ever. He thanked his fans for the messages and support.

“I want people to know that there is so much love in the world. That’s awesome. I felt around me so much support and love, “said Siwa Views Last days of events.

All however, have not responded positively to Siwa’s sexual orientation. Since last week, the star has been the subject of bullying and harassment on the internet.

The day after the Instagram live broadcast, sometähti was the target of a swing, the news weekly reported, among other things. Newsweek. It is not only a malicious, but also a very dangerous joke, where the police are alerted to a person’s home and it is alleged that a crime as serious as possible is underway.

Swattaus led to the death in 2017 when a Californian Tyler Barriss, 26, alerted police at the age of 28 Andrew Finchin to the door and said he was holding hostages. Police shot Finch, who came to the door, to death, he says The Washington Post. Barriss was sentenced to imprisonment for false alarm.

Nyt.fi has written about swatta in the past. Video gamers in particular have been targeted by the swatches, whose “broadcasters” have tried to interrupt live broadcasts as spectacularly as possible.

Jojo Siwa performing at the Cedar Park Center in Texas in September 2019.­

Siwa says she was at home when police had appeared in the yard of the house. They had asked those inside to come out. Siwa says those in the house had gone to the yard with their hands up.

“Police said someone had made an alarm. Then suddenly a paparazzi appeared around the corner, ”Siwa says.

Somala updates however, sometime would appear to be in order. Siwa assumes the police alerter was the paparazzi who wanted the pictures. However, there is no certainty about this, as the person behind the ruin has not been revealed.

“It feels bad that there were about 50 cops in our house who would have better to do than respond to false alarms from paparazzi,” Siwa says on Instagram.