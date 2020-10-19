Nyt.fi | Seagull lamps and the “problems” of remote meetings: Instagram’s most fun Finnish account at the moment jokes with everyday things in the middle class

Instagram’s meme account Only middle-class stories have amassed more than 14,000 followers in a few months, though the jokes aren’t really even funny.

Young adults: “Boomers would even go to the tree in front of the cane if the some were told the fact that it had to be done.”

Also young adults: “I have to immediately get fashionable cutlery similar to the one in Katariina Jagellonica’s story.”

For example, such mundane remarks have been immortalized in the form of memes to an Instagram account @ only middle class stuff. The account, set up in July, has risen in popularity with the general public. To date, the site has accumulated more than 14,000 followers.

The popularity is probably explained by the fact that the jokes hit the largest user group of the application in a mischievous way. Collecting consumer information Statista site According to the majority, 33.8 percent of Instagram users are aged 25-34.

Some of them have probably just started working. They perhaps respond to the surprising rise in living standards after school hours with both fearful and comfort-seeking feelings.

On the one hand, adulthood and the signs of aging are appalling. On the other hand, aging offers teasing opportunities. On Friday nights, for example, you can opt for a streaming service and a sofa instead of balding.

Originally @only middle class stuff was only meant to entertain a small group.

The page is filled with image bank images and video clips selected from movie classics. The memoirs of the memes joke with the quirks of a hand-warm, middle-class everyday life. Jokes describe everyday situations that aren’t really even fun, but smile nonetheless.

The founder of the account describes the middle class as a context in which a lot of absurd things happen that may not be noticed in everyday life. Illustrated, the situations become amusing.

The founder wants to remain anonymous. However, he says that he is a 30-year-old Turku-based linguist working in the academic field. He does not admit to belonging to the middle class, but says their economy is “planned to purchase a seagull lamp”.

Seagull lamp is Yki Nummen Ceiling lamp designed in the 60’s. According to the founder of the account, the lamp has, by chance, become a “symbol of middle class that transcends generations in its recognizability”.

Idea to set up the account came from an American Instagram account called @middleclassfancy. Middle Class Fancy also laughs at the American white middle class. The account has already accumulated more than two million followers.

“It was a rainy weekend in July, when it was thought that what if this worked in Finnish,” says the founder of the account.

The same characters in the image bank images are adventuring in the Finnish account as in the American versions. According to the founder of the account, it is the characters and the development of their story that let the unpretentious humor flourish. The site follows, for example, Sirpa, which is calling app stores and whose club search is tangled as hard as a Wi-Fi connection.

“Here it doesn’t hurt anyone, it’s more of an eye, ”says a project researcher familiar with economic inequality and the middle class Esa Karonen.

According to Karonen, the middle class is defined in the account primarily on the basis of cultural factors.

Based on the memes, the middle class are those who go to the office, drink a Lipton-branded bag and are sometimes excited about new hobbies like specialty beers and cycling. Based on the account, the lives of those in the category are just so comfortable and carefree that it’s a little embarrassing.

“The account pays special attention to white-collar workers, although based on their income, middle-class people in Finland, for example, such as plumbers, can also be included in the middle class,” says Karonen.

About 80 percent of Finns belong to the middle class in terms of income. In addition to cultural factors, financial resources, education and professional status, for example, can be used as a measure of the middle class.

According to Karonen, the American version of the account emphasizes determining the category precisely on the basis of financial resources. Memes emerge as brands that are typical of the American middle class because they can afford them.

Even though cycling equipment is emphasized on a Finnish account, it is still more about social situations than external status signs, Karonen says. The biscuit class is defined through behavior.

Renew memes are published daily, and these days many ideas come as fan mail from followers. The excerpt is cartoonish and the images make a laugh at the characters but also at situations that identify with the characters and are embarrassing.

The founder of the account estimates that there is now a demand for benevolent humor.