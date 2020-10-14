Nyt.fi | Sara Chafak shared a picture on her Instagram account, the source of which was not mentioned, and some sack got up – we asked the expert what copyright infringement can result from on social media

Someva influencer Sara Chafak posted pictures on her Instagram website that had previously been posted on other accounts as well. According to copyright lawyer Herkko Hietanen, a lot happens on social media.

Soma influencer Sara Chafakin Instagram photos have sparked conversation over the past day.

The focus has been on whether photos taken by someone else, without mentioning the Photographer’s name or the origin of the photo, can be published on their own Instagram pages without that photographer’s permission.

No, the answer lies. Still, there is a lot of copyright infringement on social media. We asked the expert what could follow from such.

Twitter user Tatu Virtanen found that some of the photos Chafak shared on his Instagram profile appeared to have been taken by someone other than Chafak. The pictures had previously been published on other websites and sometiles. However, Chafak did not mention the photographer or the origin of the image in the publications.

Chafak has more than 136,000 followers on Instagram.

Yesterday, October 13, Chafak posted on his Instagram website a picture of the living room of a cottage bathed in the light of the autumn sun. The picture shows the autumn lake landscape from the large windows. As an accompaniment, Chafak wrote freely translated “autumn, my favorite season”.

In the comments, Followers praise the image and the landscape of the living room that appears in it.

The same picture was also shared on the profile of an Instagram user named @ sofikulin just three days earlier. Chafak’s picture did not mention the photographer or the origin of the picture. The image has since been removed from Chafak’s Instagram profile.

In July, Sara Chafak posted a picture of a bouquet of roses on her Instagram website. Twitter user Tatu Virtanen noticed that the picture had previously been published on another website as well.­

In total, five images posted on Chafak’s Instagram page have been shared on Twitter, which have previously been posted on other social media accounts based on tweets. There is no information about the origin of the images or the photographers.

Chafak commented on the discussion in Instagram’s story feature on Wednesday. He said he would mark the graphs if they were known to him. He also asked his followers to tell if they knew the original graph.

We did not reach Chafaki to comment on the matter.

Somessa published images rarely fully resemble everyday reality.

In Instagram, images have been modified using filters, i.e. image filters, since the beginning of the application.

In August HS wrote on social media about rapidly gaining image editing software. Anyone can improve their appearance in minutes.

However, unlike editing your own facial features, sharing images taken by others without permission can infringe copyright.

In 2018 Court of Justice of the European Union stated that an image published online may not be republished. The policy related to a case where a German schoolboy had used a copyrighted image without permission in his school presentation. The European Court of Justice ruled on the issue of copyright when it was asked for a preliminary ruling by the German Federal Supreme Court.

In publishing photographs, the premise is that the rights to the image belong to the author – unless otherwise agreed. Neighboring rights protect the images taken by the photographer and give the photographer the right to decide on the use of the images.

However, the rights change if the photographer gives a third party permission to use the images.

For example, by logging in to Instagram, the user accepts the terms and conditions under which he or she transfers the rights to the images to both the service provider and other users. An image uploaded to Instagram can therefore be embedded to share on its own page. Thus, the publication shows that the image was taken by someone else.

However, images downloaded from another Instagram may not be published on their own pages without permission. The image must therefore be embedded in such a way that the origin of the image is indicated in the publication or its use must be authorized by the photographer.

Copyright Attorney Herkko Hietanen according to, copyright-infringing image sharing is still quite common on social media.

According to Hietanen, the images in Some are protected by both copyright and photographic rights. Both require permission from the author to use and share the image.

“If copyright infringement occurs online, and especially if it occurs in professional use, it can meet the characteristics of a copyright infringement. The police must then conduct a preliminary investigation and the prosecutor will prosecute it, ”says Hietanen.

However, he said, the police have not investigated very many copyright cases recently.

In addition to a criminal action, the right holder, in this case the person who took the photograph, may also bring a civil action for infringement. The case is then taken to a copyright court instead of the police and the prosecutor.

According to Hietanen, the result in a criminal court could be a fine and an obligation to pay compensation.

If the right holder has filed a civil lawsuit and no agreement can be reached on the matters, the person who has used the image will be obliged to pay compensation fees, and the litigation costs arising from the investigation of the matter, Hietanen says.

“Often how are these agreed,” Hietanen says.

In that case, the person who used the image without permission pays the photographer compensation. According to Hietanen, the right to take the amount of compensation as an estimate is usually the compensation that should have been originally paid for the images.

Cases, where the pictures published on Instagram are revealed to have been taken by someone else, has been in the past.

For example, in 2016 a media person Aleksi Valavuori posted a picture of the lights of the city of Los Angeles on his Instagram website.

After the picture was published, one of Valavuori’s followers commented that the picture was very much like the Ikea interior board hanging on his wall. Valavuori said later In an interview with Ilta-Sanomat having taken a picture of the board.

In 2018 Insider online media found that part of an Instagram photographer Daryl Aiden Yown of the images published by the company had been captured from an image bank and other photographers who published their images on Instagram. Yow later admitted to stealing the pictures and apologized for what he had done.