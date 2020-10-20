Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Nyt.fi | Säde Vallarén and Sandra Marins are remembered for the “tits uproar” at the last Castle party, which led to a thousand death threats – their feminist activism they still don’t stop

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 20, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
6
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Cult Cunth, founded by Säde Vallarén and Sandra Marins, wants to overthrow the patriarchy, but before that, everyone’s tits have to get on the same line. When the Marins showed their bare breasts live on the sequels of the Castle party, everyone turned their backs on them. Now the people are back.

Design started as early as October 2019.

Then the activists Säde Vallarén and Sandra Marins asked on Instagram how to get to the sequels to the Castle Festival. It turned out that you can only walk inside the party venue.

So on December 6, they stepped into Hotel Kämp, looking for cameras and waiting for the right moment. Then Marins showed the camera another nipple. The bare chest appeared on the screens of thousands of people for a few seconds via Yle’s live TV broadcast.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Juanma Gárate, three times great: Vuelta, Giro and Tour

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In