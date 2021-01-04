Nyt.fi | Rottatouille fans filmed videos of their favorite movie in Tiktok – The real musical was born, released on the first day of 2021

The Rottatouille animated film was made into a musical in which Broadway and Tiktok join forces. The proceeds of the musical will be donated to the entertainment industry, which has suffered the consequences of the coronavirus.

Year 2021 began brighter than its predecessor, as on January 1, perhaps the world’s first Tiktok musical appeared on the Internet: Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical.

What is it about?

In December, we wrote about the Tiktok trend, where application users have manufactured during the autumn animated film To their rats (eng. Ratatouille).

Rattatouille is a 2007 film by Disney animation studio Pixar, released in the United States, about a rat who wants to cook in a top French restaurant. It won the Oscar for Best Animated Film in 2008.

Tiktok users released song and dance videos of the animated film, which they will perform Rattatouilleas songs and choreographies he created himself. The videos in the app are between 15 and 60 seconds long.

It was not yet known in December that the videos would be made into “real” musicals, but the videos released with the #ratatouillemusical theme had accrued more than 130 million views in early December.

Now, on the basis of the Tiktok videos, a real musical has been made that reached (practically) Broadway.

Broadway production company Seaweed Productions announced the end of the year From ratououille musical in collaboration with Tiktok. The project also received a blessing from Disney, which produced the animated film, and Pixar, an animation studio, says Verge.

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical published online January 1 and is available for a fee of $ 5. The musical can only be seen for 72 hours, so it leaves Finnish time on Monday evening at midnight.

Proceeds from the musical will be donated to the Actors Fund, a charity that supports workers in the entertainment industry. On the first night, the musical raised more than a million dollars, he says Vulture.

Included in the musical are big Broadway names like Tituss Burgess, which depicts a cooking-loving Remy rat. The roles are also seen, among other things Wayne Brady, representing the Django rat, Ashley Park, which presents a chef named Colette and Adam Lambert, which depicts an Emile rat.

In the musical, actors, musicians and dancers perform alone in their homes in front of the camera, as befits the spirit of the times.

And because it’s a Tiktok musical, it’s also seen in the original Tiktok videos. In several scenes, the screen is divided so that alongside the actors, Tiktok singing and dancing. Rattatouilleusers familiar from videos.

The musical features eleven songs, most of which are created by Tiktok users. For example, a user is involved Blake Rousen songs “The Rat’s Way of Life“And”Ratatouille Tango”. A 20-member orchestra plays in the background.

The theater director is responsible for directing the musical Lucy Moss, previously quoted as “the youngest female Broadway director in history”. Mossin along with a theater director Toby Marlowin directed and scripted with SixThe musical arrived on Broadway in February 2020. The musical was originally released in 2017.

The musical, made on a small budget and in special circumstances, has received praise.

Los Angeles Times estimates that the performance could mark a new path for musical theater, where without gatekeepers, new talents will be able to shine. The New York Times the review praises the songs but criticizes the script, which relies too much on the Remy rat as a narrator. Verge estimated that the show did not have all the splendor and flair of high-end Broadway productions, but the performances given by actors, musicians and dancers from their homes were top notch.

The production of the musical also recognizes that this is an exceptional performance. We are joking about this – of course – with memes:

“Generation Z creates a musical for Tiktok as a joke. And then they really make it! ”