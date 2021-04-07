Nyt.fi | Regé-Jean Page, who made a hit on Netflix’s hit series, will not return to acting for Bridgerton’s second season

Actor Regé-Jean Page argues in an interview with Variety that his role in the hit series should never have lasted more than one production season.

Actor Regé-Jean Page will not return to acting on the Netflix hit series Bridgertonin for the second production season. Netflix announced the issue on a series of Instagram and Twitter accounts at Easter.

Bridgerton is an early 19th-century costume drama depicting the efforts of two upper-class families, the Bridgertons and the Featheringtons, to find spouses for their children. London-based Page starred in the first season of Duke Simon Basset of Hastings and won the NAACP Image Award for his role.

The news is the actor’s departure from the series is told in a flyer “written” by the gossip columnist Lady Whistledown, who is familiar with the series.

“As we turn our attention to the search for Lord Anthony’s spouse, we say goodbye to Regé-Jean Page, who successfully played the Duke of Hastings,” the press release reads. Netflix also reported that Daphne Bridgerton starred in the series Phoebe Dynevor returns to its role in the second season of production.

Appeared on Netflix on Christmas Day last year Bridgerton broke streaming service records when the series was viewed in the first four weeks in a total of 82 million households. Netflix announced in Januarythat the series will have a second production season, which will be described in the spring of 2021.

Page said Varietyin an interview with the magazine that he was always supposed to act in the series for only one production season. Production company ShondaLand approached him from the role when For the People (2018–2019) law drama descriptions had ended.

“It’s the role of one production season. It has a beginning, a middle and an end – give us a year, ”Page recalls the producers told him.

Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor present the main pair of the opening season of the Bridgerton series, Duke of Hastings and Daphne Bridgerton.­

In the second season of production, Daphne and Simon’s love story would probably have been left in the background anyway.

The series is based on the author Julia Quinnin to eight parts Bridgertonbook series. Each book covers the love story of one of Bridgerton’s siblings. The first production season of the series roughly covers the first book The Duke and I (Collusion, suom. Laura Liimatainen, January) events. The next season is expected to focus on the family’s eldest brother, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).

Bridgerton despite leaving, Page will continue to be seen on the big screen – or in streaming services. Page plays Anthony and Joe Russon directed by a Netflix action movie The Gray Man, which is currently being described in both 2022 Dungeons & Dragons in the movie.

In addition, Page’s name often appears when guessing who to replace Daniel Craigin In the role of James Bond. However, they are only rumors that Page himself has commented on being “flattered”.