Nyt.fi | Pasila’s new lunch restaurant Esther is a bit hidden, you can also get a hearty lunch at a loss

Esther

Quick test

Where? Esterinportti 2 B, tel. 040 753 0220, esther.fi.

Because? Mon – Fri 10.30–13.30.

How much? Lunch buffet 10.90 e.

Clear? Yes.

Pick up or shipment? Yes.

Last The lunch restaurant Esther, which opened in August on the side of Pasilansilla in Länsi-Pasila, is a bit hidden. The entrance to the restaurant can be found on the corner of the office building, while you can still find the lobby service past.

Esther breathes a very simplistic spirit of construction site food, there are no unnecessary decorations. The plus is that safety gaps in a spacious restaurant hall can be kept better than commendably.

The large windows offer a view in the direction of the triple shopping center, where you will also find Esther’s worst and closest competitors.

Estherin the buffet lunch (10.90 euros) includes three hot dishes and a salad bar on weekdays.

Lunch changes daily.­

Soups and desserts are often available at lunch restaurants for this very typical price. There is no soup in Esther, but organic coffee and tea and biscuits are included in the lunch price.

In modern times, Esther contributes to the fight against food waste and sells lost lunch at a price of EUR 9.90 per kilo between 13.30 and 14.15.

Quick test hits Monday, shortly after one, when the buffet that closes at 1.30pm already starts with water at its latest and the hot food cools down in the laurels.

Anyway, Monday’s lunch menu seems a little scarcer and less surprising than the rest of the week’s offerings. On Monday, there are only two protein-rich hot dishes on the list.

Chicken roasts and roasted vegetables glazed with soy and honey do not offer wonderful taste experiences. There are more companies in the chickpea sweet potato bowl and different dimensions have been added to the taste.

On the test day, the salad table includes excellent homemade focaccia bread, potato salad, noodle salad, chickpea salad and tapenade, or olive paste.

Based on one test session and a couple of weeks of reviewing the lunch list, the supply is quite a moderate lunch buffet, a hearty fuel for the day. Overall, a friend of aromatic flavors needs a fairer seasoning, like herbs, and a clearer line in general. Lunch tastes good in the mouth of a guest with strong flavors.

Not unreasonably Esther has also suffered during the Korona period because of her location, as the clientele in the Pasila area, which is dotted with office buildings, has been mostly telecommuting. Therefore, the place would gladly give a second chance.

Owners of Esther Elina El Amrani and Samir El Amrani are pioneers in the restaurant industry, so the concept is likely to brighten as experience accumulates.