Nyt.fi | Opened in Sörnäinen, Bistro Koi is a surprisingly high-quality Japanese newcomer

Bistro Koi

Where? Hämeentie 58–60, p. 044 973 6771, bistrokoi.com.

Because? Mon – Thu 11–21, Fri – Sat 11–22 and Sun 12–20.

How much? Appetizers 4–9 e, sushi portion 12 e and warm portions 12.50–16.50 e. Lunch 11.50–13 e.

Clear? Yes.

Pick up or shipment? Yes.

Asian fusion food in a bustling passing place – doesn’t sound like a terribly inspiring addition to today’s Helsinki restaurant culture.

The window taping of Bistro Koi in Sörnäinen Kurvi on Hämeentie reveals that it is in fact a Japanese restaurant.

The same is confirmed by the menu: the most famous dishes in Japanese food culture are served, from ramen to sushi and teriyaki dishes.

Opened in September, the surprisingly large restaurant is run by a Chinese couple who have reportedly lived in Finland for 13 years and in Japan for three years. The owners have previously run a sushi place in Jyväskylä.

In social in the media, Bistro Koi has advertised, among other things, Gyoza dough dumplings and rice wine or sake.

There’s no sakehimo on Monday night, but the crispy fried dumplings are certainly appealing, as are a couple of bottles of imported Japanese beer.

The portions I ordered as an appetizer are surprisingly promising.

Wakame seaweed salad has a great texture, delicious crispness and sweetness. The ingredients have been used judiciously, including Finnish cabbage and sesame as seeds and oil.

Steamed and crispy fried pork dumplings are served with vinegar sauce, while fried tiger prawns are served with sweet chili sauce.

The fried and marinated fish is glazed with egg tempura powder and seasoned with a sweet sauce. According to the waiter, we were the first customers to order that serving.

Of the main dishes, beefiyaki is, if not now massive, then an amazingly large portion with enough to suitably eat for two. The tender rib is accompanied by crispy marinated vegetables and rice, in the opinion of my companion, also pickled ginger.

The Mixed Bento serving provided the most surprising combination for dinner.­

Perhaps the most surprising combination of the evening can be found in the bento serving, where with teriyakiloho, karaoke-cooked chicken and fried tiger prawns, a potato salad is served that is more reminiscent of cold mashed potatoes. An exciting dose, but not a bad one at all.

Self in this case, higher quality than expected will ultimately tint the whole dinner experience. Although Bistro Koi is not a top-class restaurant, the dishes are beautiful, the flavors more interesting than the basic level and the structures well-groomed.

Especially working in the corners of Kurvi, I would head to try the restaurant’s lunch offer with an open mouth and mind.