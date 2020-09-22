Nyt.fi | “Only heroin and Katri Helena inspire me” – this is the story of a decades-old magazine headline

Sometimes the most peculiar sentences turn into memorable hokems without reason. We became acquainted with the history of a hockey that has seen life for decades.

“Only heroin and Katri-Helena inspire me! ”

Next to the headline is a man sitting at the piano. He has big hands and a sensitized look. The essence of a man gives a melancholic tone to an absurdly echoing title.

The title was published in Nyrkkiposti in capital letters in 1969. Even then, at the time of publishing the issue, the combination of a twenties singer star and a drug was unexpected.

The sheet of paper may have ended up in a collection bin or landed on a roadside, but the sentence survived.

It can still be encountered on social media or online chats. The phrase is often come across unexpectedly in Finnish channels, and the ultimate purpose of using it seems to be to confuse the interlocutors.

A rock song has even been made based on it. In 2016, the VVV band playing punk rock released the EP Never Forget, which also contained a song Heroin & Katri Helena. The song has received more than 30,000 plays on Spotify.

There is something unreal in the title sentence but also striking and scandalous. Even the most skilful of today’s click headers would probably be jealous. No wonder the phrase has stuck in people’s minds.

In this article, we tell you how the immortal title came about, what it was really about, and how its meanings have changed over the years.

Thing appeared in the August issue of Fistpostpost. Fist Post had started under the name Fist in 1960, and changed its name to Fist Post in 1968.

The issue was advertised on Helsingin Sanomat’s sports pages. Topics listed in the ad included “This is how a tourist is hit in Leningrad”, “Was Biafra just a business for you, Count von Rosen?”, “The stadium tower must be toppled” and “Who gets the golden teeth of the deceased?”.

As you can see from the headlines, Fist Mail is looking for scandals and provocations. It was a sensational magazine. Its pages also had a lot of nudity, celebrity interviews, and amazing stories from around the world. And in the middle of it all, stuff about the margins of Finnish society.

Next to the famous title of Fist Post is a smaller subtitle, “A Raw Self-Account of a Percussion Composer,” and the story interviews the composer. Erkki Rahkola, a pianist and author of many beautiful tunes, who was already at the end of his career at the time.

Rahkola talks about his use of alcohol and drugs, his love of music, the death of his beloved and his outlook on life. He is very open-minded in the interview:

“I’m ashamed to admit that I am slowly spilled still lower in the eyes of society. On the other hand, I don’t think music should be valued according to who made it and where, one should just listen to whether it stays in the heart. I will say straight away that in my opinion my most beautiful composition was born on the beaches of Helsinki, but I don’t think its value suffers from it at all. ”

“I remember very well, ”says the reporter who wrote the story Maria Schulgin, when asked about an interview more than 50 years later.

“I went to see Rahkola at the Lapinjärvi service station, where he was once again on a break. He was a big, handsome, and a little scary man. When he started talking, it was a great experience. He was not terrified but analyzed why this had happened. ”

At that time, it was not yet common to interview a marginalized figure like Rahkola. Schulgin often brought to the public in his stuff voices that were not usually heard there.

“I wrote about castrated people, prostitutes and old drug addicts that no one talked about at all at the time.”

He still likes the story he wrote.

“When I look at this newspaper story, it’s not at all old-fashioned. With a little change, it would be a great newspaper story even today. ”

Before publication, Rahkola revised the text.

Schulgin says his stories were different from the rest of the contents of Fist Mail.

“What made my stuff different was that it really talked about what a person, felt, thought or had experienced, and not just amazed. I wanted blood, sweat and tears. ”

Fist Mail was a widely circulated magazine, but it was not appreciated, Schulgin says. It was placed in the same category as Smile and Alibi.

Fist Mail was a sensational magazine of its time.­

In the story Rahkola says the war made him an alcoholic. He started eating heroin for back pain, and then got a hint to crush and sniff the heroin pills.

“I did, and that was the beginning of my drug addiction, a long and bitter road that had to be traveled without question. Back then I did not know it yet, but I wrote to my wife that Listen, my dear, now I’ve found a substance, which get rid of alcohol, we now begin to brighten our lives! It’s time to think about the comic afterwards, because it jumped straight from the ditch into the spring. ”

The story is not the only one of its kind. After the war, Finland had an exceptionally liberal heroin policy in the 1940s. Heroin was easily obtained from a pharmacy with a prescription or from a street store, and Finland was one of the top countries in the world for heroin use.

When the UN wondered about Finland’s heroin use, the Ministry of the Interior replied that there is a lot of cough in Finland due to the climate and that heroin is suitable as a cough medicine. Cough medicines also contained heroin at that time.

In the 1950s, Finland had to incite the writing of heroin prescriptions, and by the mid-1950s, heroin had disappeared from the streets. It was replaced by amphetamine and synthetic opiates.

Thus, little heroin was obtained from Finland in the 1960s. Some addicts did travel abroad to pick it up, but it is very possible that Rahkola had not used heroin for years at the time the story was published.

Drugs rarely led to a criminal conviction.

“Between 1966 and 1968, about 30 convictions were handed down for drug offenses, almost all in Helsinki,” says the historian Mikko Ylikangas.

“After all, the entire drug situation changed radically at the turn of the 1960s and 1970s, and heroin also began to move much more in Finland,” says Ylikangas.

The image of heroin was still low in Finland in the 1960s.

“Heroin use was associated with anti-socialism, work-alienating lifestyles, decay and crime. On the other hand, heroin was sometimes associated with war veterans, for example, some of those injured in the war had used it as a drug after the war. Even such people had to start using some other substance after the early 1950s. ”

Fist mail the title is quite free-form. Rahkola doesn’t tell Katri Helena that she inspired her – she doesn’t use the word inspire at all – but the story only tells Rahkola that Katri Helena composed the song One day at a time (1966).

Schulgin remembers writing a memorable title Isto Lysmä. At that time, Lysmä worked as the editor-in-chief of Fist Post.

The artist’s name is misspelled in the title, as there is no line to put between Katri and Helena. The error is very common and often made in the headlines of Helsingin Sanomat. In 1969, there was no internet to check the spelling of names.

If Katri Helena didn’t inspire Rahkola, then what about heroin? At just one point in the story, heroin is said to kind of inspire him to create. In it, Rahkola tells the song he wrote and composed A wandering bell birth.

The song was released Olavi Virran presented in 1948, then called Soittoniekka, so the story takes place in the 1940s:

“The wandering bell is also a prison product. We were isolated and the craving for heroin was huge. The friend had a nurse in Oulu who had the opportunity to procure the substance. We sent him a composition in the hope that he would deliver us a dulla. But we just got barking. ”

The song begins like this:

I’m Musicians laulain tietäin I travel

Others think it may be too broad

My sorrows always close my heart

I don’t want to reveal them to others

And when we ate it got too heavy

That’s when I step on the player

It has remained the only thing entrusted to me

It just gives Pacific peace to our souls

Rahkola did not use heroin or other drugs regularly, Schulgin says.

“Rahkola was never a junkie-junkie who would have done anything to get drugs but would rather suffer withdrawal symptoms. His biggest problems at this point were alcohol and tuberculosis. Drugs were celebrations in the midst of liquor. ”

Schulgin says Rahkola did not try to soothe permanently but had accepted his alcoholism and only tried to recover from time to time.

Rahkolan according to digital archives, the first recorded works can be found from the 1940s. He has both composed and written songs.

Not all works were recorded.

“There was a lot of stuff published on behalf of others,” Schulgin says. “He sold his jobs when he needed money.”

Rahkola carried his compositions in bags, and the bags disappeared on drunken journeys.

In 1969 Of course, Katri Helena was not the current widely respected Katri Helena, which symbolizes Finnishness. He had a recording career behind him for six years, and that year he released a song Not more beautiful, which later became a classic.

There were still more than 50 years of artist career ahead, but of course no one knew that at the time. There were no female percussionists over the age of 70 on the star map at the time.

Katri Helena was 23 years old when the story appeared, and her image was that of an ordinary neighbor girl, an accentuated Finn and positive. He gave a particularly large number of interviews that year, for example to Jaana, Apu, Anna and Koti-Posti.

In the autumn of 1969, Katri Helena played the role of the Count of Luxembourg in the performance of the Operetta Theater, and she represented Finland at the Sopot International Impact Festival in Poland.

Also the image of heroin in 1969 was different from today. Until 1969, the drug could not yet be associated with the kind of aura of gloom and destruction that American films of the 1970s and 1980s later taught to see in it.

In the original, Lysmän-author of the title juxtaposed sympathetic and naapurintyttömäinen 23-year-old singer and despised outcasts of society vices.

Through the eyes of the 2020s, the headline is equated with an extreme-canonized artist and a drug considered destructive.

