Nyt.fi | One per cent of Finns who responded to telework permits did not know whether they had worked remotely or not

53% of respondents answered yes to the “have you been away from work” question and 46% answered no. One percent answered “I can’t say”.

Finnish Entrepreneurs released last Friday Gallupin, which examines companies ‘teleworking practices and Finns’ experiences of it. Telework was introduced in the spring as the corona pandemic spread to virtually all workplaces where it was possible at all.

Gallup was made by Kantar TNS in September at the request of Finnish Entrepreneurs, and was answered by 1,039 employed people living in Finland.

The clearest thing that emerges from the results of the survey is is that teleworking has increased job satisfaction. 46 per cent of respondents say they have done telework and half of those who have done telework say there has been a clear or some increase in job satisfaction.

We also drew attention to a minor point that can be seen from the poll.

As shown in the image above, one percent of those who answered the “have you been away from work” question have answered “I can’t say”.

That is, they don’t know if they’ve been telecommuting or not.

Where from this is worth telling, CEO of Suomen Yrittäjät Mikael Pentikäinen?

“It may be because someone is doing mobile work all the time as if they don’t have their own office, for example. The dunes walk in the laptop and he works anywhere. There are a lot of such entrepreneurs. ”

Mikael Pentikäinen­

“It reflects a change in working life. Before, it was clear that when you go to work, you go to work. This is not necessarily the case today. Doing work can be more of a state of mind like this than a physical place. ”

Pentikäinen says that there may also be a definite ambiguity about what telework is.

“That’s not what the study itself opened.”

To the polls of the more than a thousand people who responded, one percent corresponds to about ten people. But if the situation affects even a larger group of employees, then does Pentikäinen think it is a good or a bad thing for working life?

“After all, there has been a radical change here, as many kinds of work can be done anywhere today. In many professions, the line between where and when you work is blurred. Teleworking has certainly further emphasized that the line between work and leisure has become really blurred. Even more so when telecommuting is often done in your own home. ”

It can have bad consequences for employees to cope – for example, in the case where an employee should have clearly defined working hours, but he or she no longer knows whether he or she is working remotely or in leisure time.

“Yes, there are risks involved, it can lead to exhaustion and exhaustion. It is an unhealthy situation if a person is never able to break away from work. Work can become so entrepreneurial that it is like having it all the time, ”says Pentikäinen.

“When people are generally terribly responsible – which is a good thing, of course. And now telecommuting has further enhanced their own job management experience, as the survey shows. As a result, of course, people are taking more responsibility for their work, and it can be harder to get out of it. ”

Pentikäinen states that even in teleworking situations, work communities and supervisors have a responsibility to ensure that employees keep their holidays.

Was it surprising For Finnish Entrepreneurs, the fact that some of the people who responded to the telework permit did not know if they had been teleworked?

“I didn’t pay attention to this small part, but it was surprising that people have been so widely satisfied and want to work remotely,” says Pentikäinen.