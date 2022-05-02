Monday, May 2, 2022
Nyt.fi | Now the photographer went to Helsinki for the weekend and captured the return of May Day

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 2, 2022
in World Europe
Linnea Lappalainen had come to Finland from Australia with her Australian partner Frazer Hearps to meet her parents and celebrate May Day. Picture: Ville Maali

This was to be expected: May Day could be celebrated in CONDITION again. Now the photographer passed through Helsinki over the weekend and captured the atmosphere of exceptional freedom.

Iiris Jokinen, Laura Kekkinen, Miisa Auvinen and Jasmi Kollin made a drink at a tram stop on their way to Kaivopuisto. Picture: Ville Maali

Blueberry shots at the train station. Picture: Ville Maali

Henri Schlupp dyes Onni Salminen’s hair in Sinebrychoff Park. Picture: Ville Maali

Before the varnishing of Manta, an attempt was made in the Esplanadi Park to break the record of the mass karaoke Finland with the song Tiktakin Heiluta. Picture: Ville Maali

The Culture Department of the Aalto University School of Economics was the first in the fountain after the varnishing of Manta. Picture: Ville Maali

Hanken students Anna Nuutinen, Erika Lahdensuo and Alexandra Nykovv after the varnishing of Manta. Picture: Ville Maali

Johanna Nikkanen and her friends sat on the stairs of the Old Student House. For Nikkanen, who started studying in 2019, this was the first “decent” student leave, as well as the last before graduating as a tradenoma. Picture: Ville Maali

Minea Stenroos (front) and Gigi Ovaskainen in Punavuori on their way to Kaivopuisto. Picture: Ville Maali

Amanda Grant and Isac in Norrgård Kamppi on their way to party with their friends. Last year’s graduates say the Corona period made it much more difficult to go to high school. Picture: Ville Maali

Simo Pulkkinen and his friends had organized an all-day open-air party in Kaivopuisto. The sequels were organized by the PTNKY team at Kaivohuone. Picture: Ville Maali

Heidi Lönnberg dancing with her friends in Kaivopuisto. Picture: Ville Maali

Sisters Anniina and Julia Linnala are celebrating with their friends on Kaivopuisto on May Day. Picture: Ville Maali

