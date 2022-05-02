Nyt.fi | Now the photographer went to Helsinki for the weekend and captured the return of May Day

The Culture Department of the Aalto University School of Economics was the first in the fountain after the varnishing of Manta. Picture: Ville Maali
Hanken students Anna Nuutinen, Erika Lahdensuo and Alexandra Nykovv after the varnishing of Manta. Picture: Ville Maali
Johanna Nikkanen and her friends sat on the stairs of the Old Student House. For Nikkanen, who started studying in 2019, this was the first “decent” student leave, as well as the last before graduating as a tradenoma. Picture: Ville Maali
Minea Stenroos (front) and Gigi Ovaskainen in Punavuori on their way to Kaivopuisto. Picture: Ville Maali
Amanda Grant and Isac in Norrgård Kamppi on their way to party with their friends. Last year’s graduates say the Corona period made it much more difficult to go to high school. Picture: Ville Maali
Leave a Reply