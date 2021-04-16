Nyt.fi | Netflix’s series has made new viewers excited about old formula races – Ferrari also joined the documentary after popularity

The documentary series Battle of the Pile is also of interest to non-formula fans. As a result, the popularity of Formula 1 grew by as much as 20 percent last year.

All can change in the blink of an eye.

The car may derail or hit another car. A small disturbance can lead to great destruction when the speed is over 300 kilometers per hour.

And a few rounds later, a colorful piece of paper is shot on the track.

Formula 1: Battle for the pole position has emerged as a Netflix phenomenon because it shows how the death threat and the champagne spray go side by side in formulas. The documentary series about the World Race Championship series has been published in three seasons.

The first season of the series was released in the spring of 2019 and told about the previous year’s competitions. The third season, published in March, will focus on Formula 1 races in exceptional circumstances during a pandemic.

The series has also gained popularity among viewers who have not cared about formulas before. It has managed to get people excited about old motorsport races.

The documentary series shows what happens behind the scenes of the competitions. Instead of technical details, the focus is on people – drivers, mechanics, bosses, financiers, fans and family members.

The corresponding producers in the series are James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin. Gay-Rees has made several sports documentaries such as movies about football stars Ronaldo (2015) and Maradona (2018).

Gay-Rees was also already familiar with the formula topic from previous work. He has produced a documentary in 2010 Sennawhich tells the race car driver Ayrton from Senna. Senna has been considered the best F1 driver of all time, and the documentary shows what sacrifices it has required to become number one.

Also The battle for the pole position in the series, the stories of the drivers are heard. For many, formula is a childhood dream, and they have risen to the top through go-karting as well as other motorsport hobbies. Parents are horrified when their children put themselves at risk of death time and time again.

In the third season of the series, the car of Romain Grosjean from France catches fire.­

Stalls have brought the film crew really close. Viewers get to know the drivers and they start to support certain competitors and get excited about them. The episodes consist of an ongoing balance between successes and failures.

Competitions are reported so comprehensively that viewers are able to follow them even if they have never seen formulas before. The series may even work best for those who aren’t already formula fans.

Those who have followed the formulas closely will probably still keep in mind the most important twists and turns in recent years. Instead, new viewers are able to thrill, which is the end result of the competitions. They gradually become familiar with the rules of the sport and the main players.

In the series are likely to be fascinated by the same things as in the formula races themselves. The feeling of danger raises the viewer’s heart rate – a smooth race can be interrupted at any time by a mass crash.

On the other hand, what makes the series pleasant is its good script. Each episode focuses on a specific theme such as competitions between two different teams or drivers from the same team.

Finnish viewers are probably most interested in seeing a Finnish F1 driver in the series Kimi from Räikkö. As you might guess, Räikkönen, known as a few words, has little voice. However, he is seen and mentioned several times during the series.

Wired magazine writesthat The battle for the pole position is even better than the actual Formula 1. The series shows that the formulas are more than just fast cars. In addition to the car, success is influenced by, among other things, the driver, the stable and money.

Haas F1 Team is an American Formula 1 team.­

Formulas the two largest teams, Ferrari and Mercedes, did not leave for the first season of the series.

Executive producer Paul Martin saysthat the stables did a disservice to the fans as well as the sport in this way. Where the other stables were able to “reveal their souls,” Ferrari and Mercedes remained distant to the spectators. The teams later participated in the second and third seasons of the series.

The third season is distinguished from the first two in particular by the fact that suddenly the future of the whole species is at stake. Do sponsors stay? Can fans come? Pandemic measures are being joked, but they are also being taken seriously. Formula 1 does not exist without races in front of an audience.

The battle for the pole position The popularity of the series has been a bit surprising. Motorsport has been prominently criticized in recent years. Fossil fuel cars and around the world Travel is at the heart of the sport, and both have been frowned upon in the midst of the climate crisis.

Laukaa Green Municipal Councilor Hannele Vestola wrote on Twitter in the spring of 2020 that the bankruptcy of the formulas would not bother him at all. Vestola’s tweet has received over 1,300 likes.

The environmental effects of the formulas are not entirely unambiguous. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner says at a press conference that modern cars take advantage of a number of inventions honed in motorsport that improve their environmental friendliness.

Formula 1 popularity is currently growing. Interest in it has grown by as much as 20 percent last year. The biggest change has taken place among young people. Nielsen Sports research by The battle for the pole position series has had a significant impact on this.

Responsible producer of the documentary series James Gay-Rees saysthat the fourth season is currently underway and also the fifth season has already been confirmed. This means that the Netflix team will tour the 2021 and 2022 World Championships.

So the formulas are not running out, at least not yet. Kimi Räikkönen has not yet retired after 20 years.