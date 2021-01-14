Nyt.fi | Netflix’s Bridgerton series became an international hit – at the same time, there was a debate about its “color-blind role-playing” that shares its opinions.

Netflix’s Bridgerton series became an international hit – at the same time, there was a debate about its “color-blind role-playing” that shares its opinions.

Netflix’s original Bridgerton series may already be one of the biggest TV events of the year. The series has been praised and criticized as an example of actor selections using the term “color-blind Casting”.

Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor present the main pair of the opening season of the Bridgerton series, Duke of Hastings and Daphne Bridgerton.­

On Christmas Day In Netflix Bridgertonseries has the feel of real costume drama.

The series, set in the early 19th century, depicts the efforts of two upper-class families, the Bridgertons and the Featheringtons, to marry daughters.

Who is the most coveted maiden of the season? Is the duke looking for a wife for himself?