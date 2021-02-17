Nyt.fi | Netflix started producing romantic comedies in 2018, even though they had disappeared almost everywhere – Now one of its biggest “romcom” hits got its decision

To All the Boys is one of Netflix’s best-known romantic comedies. The last part of the series, recently released, is cornish, but full of warmth.

One the most popular romantic comedy stories of recent years, To All the Boys film series, got its decision last Friday. Netflix released the third and final film in the series at the time To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

On social media, movie fans mourned the end of the saga.

“I have to look To All the Boys 3But I can not because I’m too sad, that it is the last part, “one user tweeted.

“I will miss Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean,” another user wrote On Twitter.

“I cried all over To All the Boys 3 during the movie. I can’t wait to get to tell my therapist, ”one fan tweeted.

The film series is based on the author Jenny Hanin to the three-part book series of the same name (2014-2017). The first part, published in April 2014 To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before remained on the New York Times top-selling list of best-selling young adult novels for 40 weeks.

Production rights for the production company Overbrook Entertainment book as early as June 2014.

To All the Boys The film series follows teenage Lara Jean, whose love letters over the years are accidentally sent to their recipients in the first film.

At the same time, like romantic comedies, it portrays the everyday and “high school” lives of young Americans in an exaggerated and glorious way. In the latter two parts of the film series, Lara Jean has a boyfriend and the films follow the everyday life and challenges of a high school relationship.

Especially the first part of the film series feels like a fresh breeze in its genre. It brings romantic comedies to modern times, where couples are supposed to post cute pictures on social media and students can bully each other by spreading sex videos online.

While the film carries many clichés of romantic comedies, its plot cannot be guessed in the next few minutes. Its protagonist, Lara Jean, is a funny and slightly slow-warming introvert that gets the viewer to her side immediately.

From now on, the article includes plot revelations from the To All the Boys trilogy.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018), 16-year-old high school student Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) panics after noticing that her five love letters over the years have been accidentally mailed to her recipients.

The recipient of the most recently written letter is Lara Jean’s sister’s ex-boyfriend. To avoid embarrassing situations, Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky, a lacrosse player who received one of the love letters (Noah Centineo) entered into a false relationship.

The pattern might sound familiar even if you hadn’t seen that movie. Namely, the hit series released by Netflix in December 2020 In Bridgerton Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page) end up concluding a similar agreement.

With the typical misunderstandings typical of some romantic comedies, Lara Jean and Peter eventually reveal their true feelings to each other and end up together.

The film became a hit and Netflix announced soon after that it would make sequels to it. At the same time, the film also served as a springboard for the protagonists, Lana Condor and especially the young man Mark Ruffaloon compared to the acting careers of Noah Centineo.

The film received praise for the plot twists, the chemistry between the actors, and the more diverse role-playing of typical romantic comedies starring an Asian-American girl, as in the original book series.

The role was praised, as in American films, the corresponding characters have often been replaced by white actors. For example, Netflix released in 2017 Death Note The film caused a stir when the original Japanese manga series had an Asian background the protagonist was replaced by a white actor.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever (2021) was released on Netflix on Friday, February 12th.­

In recent years, actors with an Asian background have been given more roles in major U.S. film productions. About a week before To All the Boys I’ve Loved Beforea also premiered a romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians (2018), whose main actors are of Asian background. Later, actors with Asian backgrounds have been raised to be the main characters in Netflix films, among others. Always Be My Maybe (2019) and The Half of It (2020).

However, the first film seems to leave the bar too high for its sequels.

To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You (2020) and published in February To All the Boys: Always and Forever (2021) do not reach the level of their predecessors, especially as stand-alone films, but still rose to the top of Netflix’s own most-watched content lists.

In the third and final part, the protagonists spend their final year in high school and apply to universities. Lara Jean and Peter plan to go together to Stanford University, which Peter has already reached with a sports scholarship. On a school study trip, Lara Jean falls in love with New York and has to choose whether to stay with Peter on the West Coast or go to study at New York University.

In reviews, the film has been hailed to be the most mature of the trilogy and has also been praised for the plot in which Lana Jeanin finally makes independent decisions, such as Hollywood Reporter wrote.

Actress Lana Condor also says The New York Times in an interview that in the last film, Lara Jean “enters the world as a young woman and puts herself first”.

Still, the film lacks a unified plot and the dialogue between the protagonists is sometimes so stubborn and cornish that it is horrible.

“In two days, I’ll suffocate you in the buttocks and give you presents,” Lara Jean tells Peter via video call while on her way to South Korea.

In the film, which stretched for almost two hours, the familiar characters mostly have fun at beautiful venues such as the South Korean capital, Seoul, a rooftop student party in New York City, and a school prom prom.

Between the cheerful scenes, there is a bit of quarreling, insecurity, and wondering if the long-distance relationship could succeed. The end result isn’t surprising, but it gives the story of the film series a ending that feels like a warm hug – just like the endings of romantic comedies in general.

Lana Condor has also starred in the Deadly Class (2018-2019) series and Alita: Battle Angel (2019), among others.­

Romantic comedy (in modern terms, “romcom”) is a genre of film that has become especially popular in the 1990s, where funny and light plot twists almost invariably lead to the discovery of true love.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, romantic comedies flourished and everyone is sure to have their own favorite or disgust, such as Four weddings and one funeral (1994), Notting Hill (1999), Bridget Jones – the single of my life (2001), How to lose a client in 10 days (2003) or 500 Days of Summer (2009).

The pattern of the films is often repeated and the ending predictable.

Clumsy and the protagonists, blissfully ignorant of their own charm, encounter the love of their lives and the couple eventually end up together, even though at first they seem desperate. Or a “career missile” (read: woman) tired of searching for love decides to stop dating and kapas – a suitable groom appears in life.

Still, the romantic comedies are charming.

Among other things, a feminist and a writer who has declared himself a romcom fan Roxane Gay has stated, “Of course, I don’t think love in real life could work the same way Hollywood presents it to us. However, I enjoy a good lie, ”he says In an article in The Guardian.

By the turn of the 2010s, however, the romantic Comedies produced by large film studios declined.

Still in 2011, movies were released, among other things Just sex (Friends with Benefits) and Among friends (No Strings Attached), whose plots are almost identical to each other. In both, friends decide to start having sex with each other without emotion. The final solution may be guessed.

The fading could have been influenced, among other things, by the fact that romantic comedies often serve their viewers too one-sided a picture of falling in love and loving.

In December 2008, a study was published at Heriot Watt University in Edinburgh that founders of romantic comedies have misconceptions about love and relationships derived from films.

Then in 2018, the Romantic Comedies made a comeback. Netflix declared summer 2018 to be a “summer of love” and released romcom movies one after another.

“We watched what people watch and how much and found that a lot of romcom movies are watched. Even worse, ”Netflix’s former director of original films Matt Brodlie said Hollywood Reporter to the site in 2018.

Began the renaissance of romantic comedies, like Refinery29 appointed it.

In May 2018, the romcom tube began to receive conflicting reviews, but still rose in popularity The Kissing Booth a film that has since been released as a sequel and two others are in the works.

The “Summer of Love” continued in June Set It Up and published in August To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Both films were praised for their diverse cast. In September, Netflix released yet Sierra Burgess is a Loser movie.

The To All the Boys movie series brings romantic comedies to the modern age, where couples are supposed to post cute pictures on social media.­

Streaming service has continued to publish romantic comedies even after the “summer of love”.

Among other things, they have been The Perfect Date (2019), Always Be My Maybe (2019), The Last Summer (2019) and Holidate (2020) as well as, of course, the romantic Christmas movies and sequels to previous movies.

Many of Netflix’s romcomes have gone unnoticed by the general public, which perhaps perfectly illustrates the logic of the streaming service: When you publish a lot, sometimes To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before beads like the movie. Others can be hidden under a huge flood of content and no need to make sequels.

Netflix may have helped to re-raise other genres that have waned from screen films. In recent years, for example, the streaming service has produced a large number of Christmas movies. Probably the best known of these is Christmas prince (2017), which became a topic of conversation because of its poorness and even Netflix himself ended up joking about it.

The advertised “summer of love” is over, and Netflix is ​​already promoting its movies by other means. But if the idea of ​​the service is to make movies in a “something for everyone” style, then romcomts will also remain in its offering.

Streaming services certainly played a part in “saving” romantic comedies, and such To All the Boys looks, it can also lead to good.