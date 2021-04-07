Nyt.fi | Monster Hunter Rise is the newest and best part of the giant game series, a powerful action role-playing game

Expectations were high, but the Monster Hunter Rise released for Nintendo Switch in late March exceeds them.

Developer: Capcom. Available: Nintendo Switch. ★★★★★

Bracket your eyes. Let your imagination run wild and Imagine an adventure in open, pure nature.

You know: brightly lapping lakes, sun-embraced plains, and a moonlit black-blue starry sky. Throw in the bushy green bamboo forests, scorching yellow deserts, and menacingly glowing lava flows by a rugged volcano.

Let go. Fill the areas with a hustle and bustle of colorful fish, strange creatures, fabulous forest giveaways, and the most imaginative monsters that wildly roar far in the jungle, screaming and roaring freely. In front of you is drawn one of the big series of video games, the Japanese action role-playing game series Monster Hunter. Attractive, right?

Open your eyes. The reality is different. Here in the West, the series, that is, before almost in the shadows. Monster Hunter an international breakthrough could be expected in earnest – no, its entry was suspected for almost 15 years.

Arrived at Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise is one of the most anticipated and largest video game releases of the year, but even a moment ago it might have been just that in Japan.

Fortunately, that did not happen.

In Japan Monsterimania has been bitten deep. First Monster Hunter was released for the PlayStation 2 in 2004, and there were immediately the stone legs on which the series still stumbles.

The game created a character to protect a small village from monsters roaring outside. Defeating enemies or grabbing gave them raw materials for better equipment and thus was always more prepared for new challenges. An addictive tour was in it. Playing was fun alone, but in a good group it only bet when it went.

The multi-part series later found its home on portable consoles. Monster Hunter games saved PSP sales in Japan, after which the series convinced, especially on the Nintendo 3DS. In the street scene in Japan, people were enchanted by a rare challenging, profound and personal game series. They ventured through hand-held machines in trains, cafes, parks, and street embankments while sitting together.

It seemed familiar from year to year: in Japan, a new section exploded with joy, but in the West, the reception was sluggish. But never say never. In 2018, it shook elsewhere as well.

In Japan, companies released the release date of Monster Hunter Rise to their employees, and the arrival of the game there knocked down the Nintendo Switch network. Elsewhere, he has been interested: more than five million copies of the game were sold worldwide each week.­

From the previous published on PC, PS4 and Xbox One Monster Hunter Worldia as many as 16.8 million units were sold. And most importantly: almost three-quarters of the amount came unexpectedly from outside Japan. The renowned gaming studio Capcom had made the best-selling game in its history.

The sensation was over. Mega Man-, Resident Evil– Yes Street Fighter became the new flagship of the Japanese Capcom, known for its series Monster Hunter. The series had sold a total of over 66 million games. And it didn’t happen by following trends or thinking about changes, but strictly relying on our own strengths and honing them carefully. Perseverance was rewarded princely.

The recent conquest illustrates the scale of the phenomenon: the game series turned into a big-budget action movie. Paul WS Anderson directed and Milla Jovovitch and Ron Perlman starred, published in rental services in Finland Monster Hunter (2020) no though more toned. The film isn’t completely hopeless, but the narrative, which focuses solely on speed and action, is quite modest.

If you could see just a movie, one might think, what’s the point of games? It does lose many aspects of the games, but especially the most essential: Japaneseness.

Well, Monster Hunter Rise is another country. It is not just a surface or a threat. The game offers a picturesque, varied and profound experience that will delight both alone and together. And best of all: the rational game literally bathes in the delicate traditional culture of Japan.

The idea is familiar. The goal is to create a character, protect the village, learn about the use of dinosaur-like animals, defeat or capture monsters, and develop equipment. At the same time, we explore amazing environments bursting with collecting insects, plants, fungi, and minerals to make herbs and special items.

And let’s not forget the numerous shortcuts, hiding places, and campgrounds to be built for the field design of the fascinating kimurant, where you can head from the hustle and bustle of adventure to rest and eat. The village, in turn, gets new missions, side plots, and requests from residents to complete. The soup is complete with the addition of a rare variety and thorough game mechanics that let you play the game the way you want.

And that’s not all. The most important thing is the new magic wire that will completely change the experience. With the help of a wire that grips the empty air, no mountain is unnecessarily high and the gorge is not too wide. Hanging in the air, jumping and twisting, as well as running along walls, open up endless opportunities to explore the fantasy world and rejoice in its stunning design.

At first menus, information, and a memorable whip so that your head spins and your finger goes into your mouth. And it doesn’t feel easy right away. The first hours need to be taken in peace to make everything inner – a lot still goes by. But as long as the game gets in after a high starting threshold, it’s going to go then.

In the idyllic village, one walks under the pink cherry trees in the warmth of the sun, with traditional music playing and a huge sword in the sheath like any samurai defined by a code of honor and tradition written in stone. You can decorate your own apartment, head to restaurants to eat or ask about the affiliations.

Nowhere is it spared. The new monsters are introduced before going out into the wild through strongly interpreted haiku (change the sound show to Japanese!), The songs of the delicate female voice change according to the regions and even the download screens are delightful. They see images taken with the ancient, Japanese sumi-e painting technique.

Outside the village, the scale of the various fields and enemies is huge. The power of imagination and expression catches the spirit and plunges you deep into the adventure. A wide variety of monsters are a triumph of character design, the coloring of the game world is thoughtfully serene, and the details are charming on top of the latter. The atmosphere of joyful dignity can be tasted.

Monster Hunter Rise is a tongue made on the cheek all over. Everywhere there are talking cats who cook, help in fights and even navigate submarines for their own tasks. Dogs, on the other hand, can be shot in the sky for their own missions attached to paper kites. And you can ride yourself with one dog.

The game character’s running animation, in turn, turns into a panic-like rule if a roaring Monster bonga comes close. And the surprisingly luscious dialogue of the villagers further binds the game world.

The game looks great on both the TV and Switch’s own screen, where you can get the big world in the palm of your hand. In addition, you can play multiplayer locally between multiple consoles.­

Finally it is worth remembering the most essential. Recent times have been miserable around the world, but at the same time we have heard how much comfort video games have brought to people. They have broadened life, allowed exploration of dizzying worlds, and told touching stories.

But most of all, they have brought people together. And here it is Monster Hunter Risen hook. It’s fabulous alone, but the best in the gang over the internet.

The game provides a fascinating, Japanese perspective on online multiplayer and action in general. It is not about racing or violence, but about sharing, helping and working closely together.

The game does not fight human characters or other players, but huge imaginative creatures come in front of them, symbolizing the external threat of today’s world, mental pressure and testing its endurance. The home village is a haven, a kind of Japan in miniature.

Monster Hunter Rise is not only a great series of throwing the best game, it has also been released in full time. Now that keeping distance is a good closeness, the game provides a great way to take and communicate.

Fortunately, this has already grown into a phenomenon, now it can become something deeper.