Nyt.fi | Like proving an incredible magic trick: The free graphics demo The Matrix Awakens shows the future of video games

If the new Halo leaves something visually in its tooth hole, the same cannot be said of The Matrix Awakens. On the contrary: this second groundbreaking work more than two decades ago seems to be coming from the future.

“Hey, I am Keanu Reeves. ”

The familiar actor smiles on the screen as the corners of his eyes crease so that charisma can be touched. Keanu Reeves, wounded on the face, dry on the lips and grayed at the roots of his beard, tells how Hollywood strives for eternal youth by all means.

“How do you know what’s true then,” he says.

Reeves continues: “More than twenty years ago, I portrayed the character of Thomas Anderson Matrixtrilogy ’. At the same time, he steps directly into the film.

Running is the first Matrix an iconic scene in which young Keanu Reeves dodges on the roof of a skyscraper with bullets in slow motion leaning on his back. Elder Reeves walks around him.

… as well as Carrie-Anne Moss.

To greet another movie star arrives, Carrie-Anne Moss.

“Twenty years ago, we wondered when the time would come when faces and bodies could be changed as easily as clothes,” Moss says.

The duo are then in a sports car as young Neo and Trinity characters in a movie in their leather outfits and sunglasses as a hot chase kicks off in the center of the big city. The events are progressing like a millennium art In the Matrix, except this scene has never been seen.

A firefight breaks out on the highway, and the truth brightens. Control passes directly to the player. Everything from the old ones to the old movie clips and contemporary actors has been amazingly authentic game graphics.

It feels like witnessing an incredible magic trick and seeing behind the scenes – in real time.

You can watch the full demo video here:

In progress is a gaming experience built to introduce the new Unreal Engine 5 graphics program The Matrix Awakens, which is available for free on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.

This is the beginning of a new era of video games.

To leave no room for doubt, after the cinematic scenes The Matrix Awakens ends in an open game world. The metropolitan area of ​​more than 15 square kilometers can be explored in peace while walking or flying a drone in the upper air.

The streets of the big city are full of pedestrians and there are more than 17,000 cars on the roads. There are more than 40,000 cars along the roads in the Park, and you can also sit inside and go for a ride.

There are no tasks or stories available. The experience has a beginning, but not an end. The Matrix Awakens is not a game, nor has it been said to do so. The point is elsewhere. This is the window to the future.

The Matrix Awakens arrived on both the PS5 and Xbox Series, but not the PC. The reason is probably not to consider the changing powers of the PC now, but to create an obvious picture of the effectiveness of the graphics with standard-power home consoles.

Game graphics has evolved tremendously throughout history. But soaring leaps between the new and the old have not been seen in ages. Such were experienced in the 1990s, when new machines and games such as Doom (1993), Super Mario 64 (1996) and Virtua Fighter 3 (1996), marked a concrete transition to a new era, for example, from 2d to three dimensions.

Released last year, the PS5 and Xbox Series X have taken graphics to a new, stunning level. But The Matrix Awakens is something else. It simply would not have been possible with older devices, and this level would not have been expected to be reached today.

When the look pulsates like this, it’s a shame you can’t get excited about this equally through a great game. That would hardly be possible in today’s world, as technology evolves and games take years to make – and it doesn’t happen in a vacuum.

Unreal Engine 5 will be released early next year, after which anyone can make their own graphics demo. Epic wanted to be the first to show what their game engine is capable of.

Game engine the previous version, unreal engine 4, which arrived in 2014, has changed the industry in less than a decade. The free program is available worldwide in both large and small studios as well as schools. It creates a variety of games and graphic styles from photorealism to anime and sci-fi aesthetics.

Unreal Engine 5 can also be downloaded by anyone. And if it makes a commercial game, use is free up to a million dollars in revenue. Then Epic starts taking a 5 percent slice – unless you publish the game in Epic’s online store, which is free to use.

Epic’s best-known work is the shooter game phenomenon Fortnite (2017), with which the company created billions in assets. In addition to Unreal Engine, Epic has, among other things, sued Apple’s monopoly position and established the Epic Games Store in 2018.

In the online store, Epic collects 12 percent of its sales of other published games for itself – against the old 30 percent practice of competing online stores. In addition, Epic has entered into exclusive agreements for the games released in its store and distributes the games there for free on a weekly basis. More than five hundred million euros have been invested in online shopping in three years. Profit is not expected until 2027.

Unreal Engine 5: n the demo reveals a new direction from Epic’s overall picture. Epic wants to take the gaming industry toward the visuals of Hollywood movies. Let’s see what this will mean for gaming budgets that are high anyway.

And The Matrix Awakens is, of course, marketing Lana Wachowski ‘s new The Matrix Resurrections which will premiere on December 25th. But the timing is appropriate anyway. Where the first film once introduced a new, nascent time for the film industry in the digital effects industry, Matrix is doing the same now for video games.

The clear boundary between the new and the old in games is here and now, and it will be remembered later.