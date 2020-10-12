Nyt.fi | La Maza’s Mediterranean fast food left you feeling good

La Maza

Quick test

Where? Albertinkatu 38, tel. +358 40 444 5043, lamaza.fi.

Because? Mon – Thu 10.30–20, Fri 10.30–21 and Sat 11–21.

How much? Servings 9.50–13 e, baklava 2.50 e and juices 4 e.

Clear? No.

Pick up or transportation? Yes.

Albertinkatu the restaurant offer is commendably diverse. There are Michelin restaurants in Grön and Inari, a lunch restaurant in Pompier, a traditional Rivoletto, Gran Delicato known for its baguettes and now also La Maza.

La Maza, which opened in February, defines its food as Mediterranean. The dishes on the list are probably already familiar to many: falafel, wraps, hallo salad and various meze servings.

In general, this “Mediterranean food” has already started to appear in Helsinki on so many street corners that one could almost already speak of a Mediterranean fast food style. Levant, Fafa’s, Metro food, Lehtisaari’s Old Jerusalem – falafel and meze dishes are available all over Helsinki. Perhaps the background is the popularity of vegetarianism, with which falafel puts kebabs in combs. The prices of the dishes in these places mostly revolve around the ten-euro sweeps, so the restaurants differ mainly in their atmosphere and the quality of their falafel.

So we expect familiar flavors from La Maza, perhaps more nicely arranged than usual.

Place is colorful and the patterns are enough, but the whole is moderately executed. The service is polite and talkative. We are proud of the products and take care of the customer.

We take a falafel wrap with halloumi cheese and a Maza falafel plate serving. As a rider, we order freshly squeezed lime-ginger and mint-lime-orange juices on site.

Other La Maza dishes are also made on site, with the exception of thin pita bread. Owner Mohamad Khadourin according to pita breads makes his friend’s bakery “this close”.

Even the appearance of the juices causes a small energy spike. The tastes are right too. The deep green mint juice in particular is downright heavenly. And in the second juice, the ginger comes out clearly.

The fresh sour flavors of the Falafel dish surprised.­

The dose of Meze is full of surprising acidity in many forms. The strong parsley tabbouleh is boldly seasoned with lemon. Sweet quick-picked red onions are a treat. Tsatsiki has a sturdy composition and includes orthodox-dried mint. The falafels are also tasty. They stay well together and do not have a thick shell formed as a by-product of long deep frying.

The wrap is tightly wrapped, and nothing swells your hands or arms. With its acidity, the fresh tomato refreshes the earthy taste world of Tahini and hummus. Halloumi is cut into delightfully thin and small pieces.

An emerald green pistachio treasure is piled up in the ovens of the phyllo dough layers of baked baklava on site. Baklava isn’t soaked in sugar syrup, so the luxurious flavor of the pistachio is great. Rose water from Syria gives the cake a charming floral taste and aroma. Our hotk baklavas with two barks.

La Maza is definitely at the top of the city in its category, thanks to its fresh and thoughtful flavors. When you leave, you will feel nourished and well-being, even if you have eaten “fast food”.