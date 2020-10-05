Nyt.fi | Kari Aihinen’s new Version restaurant seeks inspiration from California, harmony and idea were found in the dishes

Version

★★★

Where? Unioninkatu 14, tel. 029 314 1411, version.fi.

Because? Mon-Tue 11.30–14, Wed – Fri 11.30–22 and Sat 14–22.

How much? Appetizers 11–17 e, main dishes 15–32 e and desserts 5–10 e. Menus 42–59 e.

Clear? Yes.

Pick up or shipment? Pickup.

Card the District Version had time to be open in the spring for a couple of days until the coronavirus pandemic closed it. The restaurant is open again, and customers have found it quite well, even though it is located on the wings of Unioninkatu.

The number one attraction of the restaurant is Kari “Kape” Aihinen, who is now known above all as a TV chef, although Aihinen ‘s career includes hard – working places like Savoy. In addition to the subject, they are responsible for the operation of the restaurant Olli Kolu and Arttu Salovaara. The trio has KKS Restaurants, whose second restaurant is Roster from Turku.

The version promotes itself with the words responsibility, sustainability, recycling and relaxation. Respectable efforts, but only the truth of the relaxation can be verified by the customer.

Versionin the chefs say they sought inspiration from California cuisine, which, though, doesn’t immediately come to mind when you first browse the menu. There is a long list of California wines, but only a few are available by the glass.

The menu is pretty much the same for lunch and dinner. Based on the menu, the doses seem very normal. Mushroom bread, shrimp salad, tartar, whitefish, steak and a burger are available.

The first piece of hawk bread from a hawk (12 e). California isn’t actually famous for mushrooms, at least for food, but the bread is successful in its simplicity. The slice of bread has a grilled toasted surface. The domestic chanterelles and funnel wafers have been sufficiently fried, so their flavors have condensed and refined. An airy parmesan veil has been grated on top.

In the vegan version of the mushroom bread, parmesan has been replaced with an exotic combination of herbs with variegated tails, radish sprouts and bucket, among others. They bring a variety of nuances to the bread and replace the cheese well.

In California cuisine, European-American food has often taken on nuances from Mexico and Asia.

An appetizer called salmon crudo (14e) represents perhaps the purest food eaten in the California sun from the menu. It is a raw salmon marinated in a soy-like lemon sauce called ponzu. Small pieces of grapefruit add acidity, and the perfect whole is finished with gentle jalapenos.

In addition to the basic “salmon Bowl” menu, there is a changing lunch bowl. Fashionable “bowls” are popular in Asia because they work well in street food.

In the pork cheek bowl (15 e) for lunch, the flavors are okay. The pig is charmingly soft and succulent. Garnished with buckwheat and thin apple slices as well as excellent pork apple broth.

Fried whitefish (27 e) plays a key role in lemon whipped French cream. Whitefish is fresh, but the frying is wrong, as the skin is greasy tough. The side dish is a well-prepared kale and kale salad.

The desserts are pleasantly surprising.

The apple pie (10e) has a huge amount of stewed apples, right in the American style. The pie isn’t terribly sweet, but the delicacy spiced with crispy cinnamon sticks is a dozen worth of nanas, and I still saw.

There was plenty of apples in the pie.­

Also wonderful is a sorbet made of open blueberries with an airy coconut pudding (10 e). Blueberry and coconut are a great combination, and this dessert gets the most out of a pair of flavors.

Second the visit begins with an insightful tartar (16 e), which is raw from Meri-Lapland lamb. The meat is hidden under the apple slices. Fennel is included for freshness, the blade is given by a flea market with whole grain mayonnaise sauce.

For the vegan, only grilled cauliflower (19 e) is served as the main dish, the ripeness of which is right and the surface is darkened by a hot grill. Necessary additions are butter beans and incredibly good marinated tomatoes.

According to the waiter, cauliflower is seasoned with “about a hundred spices”. However, their combination remains subdued. The sauce is made by emulsifying tomatoes, vinegar and oil, but there is not enough stuffing in it either.

Reuben bread (19 e) is not very often available in Helsinki. Developed by European immigrants in the United States, Reuben has been particularly popular with the Jewish population of New York. There, the bread is lighter rye bread and is stuffed with cheese, mayonnaise and thick meatloaf, often thinly sliced ​​reddish pastrama or salted meat.

In the reuben version, the bread is white and too thick. Sauerkraut does its thing, but the thick slices of meat made in Sweden remain domesticated in taste.

Anything there are no miraculous tricks or striking Californian version in the dishes, but there is harmony and thought in the portions. The service is also uncomplicated, pleasant and competent.

The attraction Aihinen socializes with customers, but at least she did not work in the kitchen during our evaluation visits.