Nyt.fi | Kämp’s The Glass is an unusually good museum restaurant, whose wooded flavors deserve four stars

The Glass

★★★★

Where? Mikonkatu 1 (Kämp shopping center, 1st floor), tel. 045 678 9045, theglass.fi.

Because? Mon-Sat 11-23 and Sun 11-20.

How much? Appetizers 9 e, main courses 24–29 e and desserts 9–12 e. Lunch menu 29 e and lunch of the day 10.70 e. Brunch 34/39 e.

Clear? Yes.

Pick up or shipment? Pickup on request.

New the restaurant presents itself online: The Menu, The Location, The Staff.

The location is exceptional: in the middle of Helsinki in the basement of the shopping center. The K1 exhibition space of the Museum of Photography started in Kämp’s center in August. At the same time, the restaurant The Glass opened next door, which of course means not only drinking glasses, but also a camera lens.

The opening exhibition features Douglas Kirkland pictures of two objects, Marilyn Monroesta and Coco Chanelista. Monroe is depicted on silk sheets and Chanel beads around the neck.

The offerings of the restaurant now do not quite follow this exhibition, but it is imaginative and tasty. A Nordic bistro with a strong veggie, like another factor, familiar from the Juuri restaurant Jarkko Myllymäki says.

Many museums crave good food on their premises. In Finland, implementations have often not responded to the cry. Opening hours are the same as in the museum and the offer is tilted to café products. The Glass is open after the museum is already closed, and the restaurant also runs a good museum shop.

The restaurant does not bark on its premises. Despite the aisle-like and small congestion, the safety gaps have been made to work.

Inexpensive the day’s lunch menu is a contrast to the mall’s glitter and sound world, as the one-week portion offer included a box of pasta, lard and dill.

The three-course lunch menu, 29 e, was more urban. A tiny tartar steak covered with yolk cream and garlic soup were good appetizers.

As a main course, trout attracted more vegetarian dishes: mushrooms, buckwheat and grilled cabbage. A beautiful and timely dose, but the execution of the Trinity did not taste as good as it looked. The leaves of the pointed cabbage block had tasted scorching at the edges, but the thick stalks had remained raw and difficult to pound even with a knife. The well-stewed, mild and tasty mushroom tasted like a roast beef. But buckwheat was mostly indifferent porridge.

The solid line continued in the dessert. Three pieces of malt cake and with them the sour cream were crushing in the middle of the day. A cheese skewer with jam would have been better in place.

With two an evening visit à la carte would entice him. The list found many four-star-taxed portions, imaginative and topical. The raw materials were ruined and seasonal. The forest had been visited.

The full hits of the dinner included a venison roast eaten as a starter. Whether the plague of farmers is now softened. The juniper berry tasted thin in the thin deer slices, while the garden flowers, one of the creatures ’favorite apes, did not. The actual aftertaste came from the subdued sweetness of the pickled chanterelles.

Tatti potato croquette in mushroom broth was also successful. The kick came from aiol drops seasoned with black-ripened garlic.

The supposedly supposed roasted artichoke soup turned into an experience as the flea flavors of omenachutney rose from the bottom of the bowl.

Not all mushroom dishes were quite successful. Oyster mushrooms sounded like a top product, but perhaps the tubular toughness brought by the frying technique overshadowed the fine taste of the mushrooms. Attached were “drip bread” extruded from onion and potato strips. Potato peels had been used tastefully and cleverly in the portion of the sauce.

Roasted perch have already become a favorite portion here. Their appreciation and serving wrapped in rolls reminded me of Central Europe. The smoked butter sauce was in line with the insights on the list. The stewed leek complemented the delicacy.

Another favorite dish has reportedly been grilled domestic marble fillet. The quality meat was otherwise full stuff, but the thick and succulent fat edge was easy to leave on the plate. The side dishes were roasted carrots and kidney beans. The bone marrow in the sauce brought depth.

In desserts, the place’s title ice cream had now been rolled in plum, wrapped in white chocolate, and topped with salted caramel crumbs. Pretty good, as well as a tiny blueberry pie with rum-vanilla sauce.

A richer dessert was financier cakes crumbled with pistachios. There was not only the usual strawberry, but also the rarer white currant, lemon verbena and, at the top of everything, a gooseberry sorbet.

The Glass is unusually good as a Finnish museum restaurant. It is also rare that the restaurant is open every day. Brunch is available on Sundays.

The restaurant has taken off and the weekend evenings have been full. The Staff, the staff, was so busy, especially on Friday night, that customer talks were interrupted a few times. The findings of the long wine list went unnoticed, and the quick recommendations for wines sold by the glass were a bit tedious.

But a good bistro and top portions made up for it.