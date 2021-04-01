Nyt.fi | Juuso “Herbalist” Karikuusi publicly told after the Survivors series what it was like to be bullied at school in primary school – Then he was contacted by an old bully

This spring, Juuso “Herbalist” Karikuusi told on social media what it was like to be bullied at school. He was then contacted by an old bully.

When Survivors Finland after the series Juuso Karikuusi, 27, met other participants, they said they liked him a lot during the competition.

It confused.

He almost thought all the other participants hated him. To him, the descriptions had seemed surprisingly similar to the milieu of high school.

And in high school he was bullied.