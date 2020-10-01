Nyt.fi | Joe Rogan is one of the most popular podcasters in the world that Donald Trump would like to host his election debate – Now considered a far-right mouthpiece, Rogan is a more controversial figure than ever before

In May, Spotify acquired the exclusive rights to the hugely popular American The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

One one of the most popular podcasts in the world, American Joe Roganin plot The Joe Rogan Experience The podcast moved to the streaming service Spotify in early September.

The Joe Rogan Experience is an hour-long discussion program in which he invites public figures and friends as guests. The podcast, which has been running for ten years, has been not only popular but also controversial from the beginning.

Rogan is considered a far-right mouthpiece because he allows its representatives to speak freely of their opinions in a podcast. Rogan himself considers himself only a supporter of freedom of speech and “free thinking”.

Now, with the lavish Spotify deal, Rogan’s criticism has come up much more widely than before.

53 years old Rogan has also served as a commentator and expert on the U.S. UFC freestyle match since 1997 as well Fear factor program for the period 2001-2006 and 2011-2012. In the past, he has also had a career as a stand up comedian.

Rogan founded The Joe Rogan Experiencen together with his friends Brian Redbanin with December 2009.

The podcast immediately became a hit. Just nine months after its first episode, it was listed among the top 100 podcasts on Itunes. By October 2015, the podcast had collected a total of 16 million downloads per month.

In the audio and video podcast hosted by Rogan himself, public figures and experts in various fields will arrive as his guests. An example of an artist has visited the podcast during September Miley Cyrus, data leak Edward Snowden and ex-boxer Mike Tyson.

The series has been made over 1,500 episodes and collects an average of about seven to ten million listens and views. In the most popular episode of the podcast, Rogan’s guest is the founder of Tesla Elon Musk. The episode, released in September 2018, has garnered over 37 million views on Youtube.

Podcast shares opinions, as Rogan says he supports strong freedom of speech and an ideology of “free thinking”.

This means that Rogan invites people from side to side and lets them speak freely about their opinions – even if they represent extremist ideologies.

For example, a far-right conspiracy theorist has visited the program Alex Jones, known as the founder of the Infowars website, which distributes fake news. Jones has received a gate ban on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, for example, due to hate speech. Spotify also removed Jones podcasts from its 2018 selections.

On the other hand, in the spring, Rogan interviewed three Democratic presidential candidates, for example: Tulsi Gabbardin, Bernie Sandersin and Andrew Yangin. Rogan has stated that it has received requests also from other candidates to become guests, but he has not accepted them.

Rogan says he is not affiliated with any political party. He describes himself as a libertarian, but advocates U.S. arms laws, for example, unlike most libertarians.

In April, Rogan said he would rather vote Donald Trumpia for a further term as a Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidenia. He commented on the matter after the Democrats Bernie Sanders missed out on the race, he says The Guardian. According to Rogan, he would have preferred to vote for Sanders.

Rogan suggested in September that he could moderate the debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The proposal received support from the President of the United States himself on Twitter:

From the tweet, one could conclude that Trump sees Rogan as “on his side”. The president tends to be openly hostile to all journalists, presenters, and the media who criticize him or Republicans.

The realization of the debate moderated by Rogan is still unlikely. Trump and Biden’s first debate Before the November elections, Fox News’ news anchor was held this morning at Finnish time Chris Wallacen moderated.

In May Rogan announced that The Joe Rogan Experience will be published as an exclusive streaming service on Spotify from September. The Wall Street Journal estimates the contract is worth $ 100 million. Following the announcement, the value of Spotify’s shares rose about nine percent.

In the future, the podcast will appear on Spotify as both audio and video and is scheduled to leave other platforms within a few months. The September episodes have also usually appeared on Youtube, where more short clips of the episodes are to come later. The presenter’s Youtube account has nearly 10 million followers.

In September, after the podcast appeared on Spotify, some episodes were found to be missing from the service. Among other things, the second most popular episode of the podcast, in which Rogan interviews Alex Jones, had left the qualifier. On Youtube, the nearly five-hour podcast episode has garnered more than 23 million views.

About streaming services episodes also disappeared, who interviewed other controversial or far – right guests such as Owen Benjaminia, Milo Yiannopoulosia and Gavin McInnesia.

Neither Spotify nor Rogan has commented on the missing episodes, which has left podcast fans wondering if it was a streaming service requirement or the presenter’s own decision to delete the most frequently criticized episodes.

Common the start of the journey in streaming service has attracted otherwise widespread negative attention.

A few weeks ago, a British Conservative commentator visited Joe Rogan’s podcast Douglas Murray, who had previously spoken of the conspiracy theory that left – wing supporters had been arrested for deliberately lighting forest fires in Oregon.

During the episode, Rogan repeated proved to be incorrect several times during the conspiracy theory period.

Dissemination of incorrect information provoked criticism on social media. In the past, the disinformation spread in the podcast has been primarily on the shoulders of Rogan, who keeps the podcast.

Now, however, it’s also a problem for Spotify, an exclusive podcast performer, as it pays for episodes and gives them an international platform.

Rogan later apologized for the inaccurate information that spread in the Twitter section: “I said in a podcast that people are being held in Portland for lighting fires. That’s not true, ”he writes in tweets.

Online publication Vulture considers Rogan’s apology to him exceptional. “What would have happened if erroneous information had spread about a more complex case that would be difficult to correct? And would Spotify still leave the episode on its platform? ” in the article considered.

In other words, it may still be too early to say whether joining a streaming service will change Rogan’s way of making his podcast.

A week before the uproar over forest fires, Rogan made transphobic comments in his podcast about athlete and reality star From Caitlyn Jenner. He questioned people, According to which Caitlyn Jenner was born as a woman and claimed to be the consequence of sex repaired too long with Kardashianien family home ownership.

He also referred to the section of Jenner several times his old name, which the ex-athlete used before sex to repair.

After the episode, some of Spotify’s employees felt unhappy with the company, whose podcast on the platform features discriminatory comments against gender minorities, including Vice.

CEO of Spotify Daniel Ek according to Vice, answered employee questions on the subject at an internal meeting of the company. Rogan’s podcast remained on the service.

Their programs despite the content, Rogan has received widespread recognition for bringing podcasts into the mainstream. Even from the media that would otherwise criticize him.

Vulture wrotethat while the presenter’s podcast isn’t unproblematic, it has brought a couple of podcasts to people who wouldn’t otherwise have ended up listening to them. The Verge again wrote that Rogan helped bring the podcasts into Youtube.

However, it remains to be seen how the content of Rogan’s programs and the views of the international streaming service will meet in the future – and whether he will be further raised to the podium as a pioneer of podcasts.