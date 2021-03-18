Nyt.fi | In the episode of the Temptation Island Finland series, there were ambiguities related to the prevention of sexual intercourse, the matter came up on the wallpaper in the case – According to the production, there is a “mistake in the surgery phase”

According to the production of the Temptation Island series, an error has occurred in the editing of the ninth episode of the television series, which gives an incorrect picture of what is happening in the bedroom.

Wednesday night was shown on television Temptation Island Finland the ninth episode of the ninth season of the television program.

The episode has sparked a lot of discussion on various social media channels, as it may have given the impression that the episode violates the sovereignty of the woman who participated in the series.

Temptation in Island four reserved couples are separated for three weeks. Busy women spend this time with singles, and busy men with singles.

Every few days, a video is looked at to see if the jointly agreed boundaries have been kept. The goal is to test the sustainability of the relationship. The ninth season is described in Levi instead of the island of paradise.

Series in the ninth episode, the busy man and the single woman end up in the same bed. From the episode, one can get an idea that intercourse is already underway when a woman makes sure a man has contraception in place. To this the man replies, “Hey? I’m not coming in. ”

This is not a joint decision of both parties based on the picture given in the episode of the television series.

On social media, many have concluded that based on the episode, intercourse would appear after an ongoing conversation, without the requested condom. The act is completely ignored in the episode and is not reviewed at all after what happened.

From the bedroom view, we move on to an interview picture in which a woman says to the camera, “Yes we [henkilön nimi] went all the way to the end. ”

Responsible producer Martti Sivonen from the television company Banijay Finland Oy commented on the matter by phone to Nyt.fi.

Sivonen says that the production has been in contact with both participants on Thursday and apologized for the mistake in editing the program and the inconvenience caused to them.

According to him, both parties have confirmed that the situation has gone in full agreement and neither side has experienced any pressure or coercion associated with it.

“It’s really a completely open and completely consensual progress of the situation for two people. I do not take any position on whether contraception has been used or not. ”

“That’s all I say, of course we’re talking about prevention there. There are condoms available. It is not clear to anyone there that they will not be encouraged to use them if they end up having sex. ”

A single woman who participated in the evening’s events Joanna Lehto take a stand on its Instagram story. He says he was not insulted or forced into anything in the situation. According to Lehto, everything happened by consensus and he reminds that the episodes of the TV series are cut a lot. However, Lehto emphasizes that this is an important issue that needs to be addressed.

According to Sivonen, an error has occurred in the editing of the TV series episode, which gives an incorrect picture of the situation.

“After all, the scene has been cut and we have made a mistake at that stage of surgery. It has been cut off from events, it is certainly a longer scene in real life has been. Certain things have been taken out of it. But then there is such a margin of interpretation that the situation would not have been agreed by both sides and progressed by mutual agreement. ”

Has there been any prior discussion with the participants, e.g. consent matters?

“Of course, there is a very intense debate about all kinds of bullying, coercion and the like. Definitely, even before the resort [paikka, jossa osallistujat majoittuvat] going. Be it any kind of violence, there is zero tolerance for it. Nothing should be done that the other does not want. ”

After a while, Sivonen plays again and says that immediately after noticing the error, the episode was re-edited to better reflect reality.

“I raise my hand as a sign of error,” Sivonen says.

Four The media has received feedback on social media about not being aware of sexual violence and not warning about showing it.

The case also sparked a general debate on social media about sexual sovereignty. Many pointed out that, for example, forcing sex without contraception or removing a condom without permission during sexual intercourse are forms of sexual violence.

Journalists, among others, have commented on the social media Ronja Salmi and Emmi Nuorgam and the Vice-President of the Greens Fatim Diarra.

“Most people who experience sexual violence already know the perpetrator,” Salmi writes in its Thursday release In Instagram posting.

“In reality, boundaries are broken by friends, colleagues, admirers, Tinder dates, exas, spouses and relatives. Boundaries are broken when there is pressure on sex, sex without contraception, wrinkles are taken away without permission in the middle of an act, or when things are done during sex for which the consent of another is not ensured, ”he continues.

The proposal for a comprehensive reform of sexual offense legislation states that sexual sovereignty will continue during sexual intercourse.

According to the proposal, sexual sovereignty would be violated, for example, if one party to sexual intercourse secretly refrains from using contraception from the other party. The situation is also described by the term stealthing -phenomenon.

Violations committed during consensual sexual intercourse can vary greatly in degree and nature of abuse. According to the proposal, it should be assessed on a case-by-case basis what crimes such acts are potentially punishable.

The proposal recalls that the right to sexual self-determination also includes the right to refuse to continue sexual intercourse at any time, even if it has begun voluntarily on both sides.

Ministry of Justice the working group’s proposal was published in July 2020 and proposes a reform of all legislation on sexual offenses.

One of the reform proposals is change in the characteristics of rape. In the future, sexual intercourse with a person who does not participate voluntarily would be considered rape. Provisions for other sexual offenses should be amended accordingly. Central to these would also be the lack of voluntaryness of the victim.

Helsingin Sanomat, Nyt.fi and Nelonen, which presents the Temptation Island Finland series, belong to the same Sanoma Group.