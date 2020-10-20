Nyt.fi | In a quick test, the sushi restaurant Oishi 18, whose buffet served to prevent food waste and help the Baltic Sea

Oishi 18

Where? Vaasankatu 18, tel. +358 40 411 4969, oishi18.fi.

Because? Mon – Thu 11–22, Fri 11–23.30 and Sat 12–23.30.

How much? Sushi buffet 18 e, sushi portions 9.90–18.90 e and teriyaki bowl 13.90 e.

Pick up or shipment? Yes.

Spring and during the summer there were rumors about the improved vegetarian sushi situation in Helsinki.

Oishi 18, which opened on Vaasankatu in March, first praised the praise.

Oish, which means delicious in Japanese, is located in the heart of the eastern downtown, one of the best in the area. Around this, there is little competition with quality sushi.

The juju of the place is a “buffet” served on the table, where you can get as much sushi as you can eat for 18 euros. Sushi is freshly made to order. Any lost fire will be billed per euro, and this revenue will be donated by the restaurant to the protection of the Baltic Sea.

Compared to a conventional matte sushi buffet, the Oishi 18 concept sounds promising. Fresher sushi, losing avoidance and probably financially smart?

Please waiters to give the chef a free hand and make ten favorite sushi from the list.

Quite quickly, a delicious-looking collection of spicy ebi gunkan with giant shrimp and salmon, shrimp, chives and spicy mayonnaise, as well as California rolls coated with sesame seeds and stuffed with avocado, surimi, is carried to the table quite quickly.

There are seven vegan sushi options on the list. Radish gunkan has soy rifle and glazed radish. The mushroom gunkan, which contains shiitake mushrooms and kicking ginger, is neatly wrapped in a thin throat slice.

Side dishes include edamame beans, cucumber-seaweed salad and spinach Chinese cabbage salad with apples, chili, spring onions and mint.

While Oish’s sushi pieces don’t convey the velvety sophistication of the best sushi experiences, vision and quality are enough. There could be more polarity and nuances, but in no way do stubborn sushi pieces or ingredients seem to stand.

For the vegetarian, Oishi is not the perfect heaven, but disappointment can hardly be grated. The list is changing in December, when there are reportedly more vegan options.

Food restaurants Despite the attempts, they have not threatened the dominance of bars on Vaasankatu. The Oishi 18 ranks around a high-quality and more interesting side that emphasizes street food.

Oishi’s cuisine is reportedly featuring Japanese sushi as well as Vietnamese cuisines.

Set in the space vacated by the Thai massage site, the Oishi 18 is ideal for pampering lunch and dinner pampering or even for casual food dates.