Nyt.fi | Images published on Twitter about old work as a “ship mummy” were required to be removed – Moomin Characters: Human Misunderstanding

According to CEO Roleff Kråkström, Moomin Characters is careful not to use Moomin Troll commercially without permission. Now commercial rights were not violated.

Supplier, author and activist Suvi Auvinen said over the weekend on social media that he had once worked as a “ship moomin,” a cruise worker who appeared in a moomin outfit.

“It was awful. I sailed between Turku and Stockholm dressed as a Moomin for a holiday and took the kids by the palate. Namely, a lot of parents let children kick and hack mascots without blurring, ”Auvinen wrote in his tweet on Saturday.

In connection with the release, he shared two pictures of himself in a moomin outfit, with the costume partially on. In Moomin costumes, he described there was poor ventilation and said workers had to keep them in their cabins.

On Monday, Auvinen received an e-mail from Tallink Silja in which he was wearing a moomin outfit.

In the e-mail, Tallink Silja justified the publication of the images in violation of the instructions given to Auvinen and in breach of the agreement made with Muumitapahtumat Oy.

Auvinen shared an email on social media and said that he has never worked at Tallink Silja. He said on Twitter that he has not participated in the training of employees of that shipping company or written an employment contract that is referred to in the email. Suvi Auvinen did not want to comment on the case to Nyt.fi.

This is a misunderstanding, Tallink Silja’s Communications Director Marika Nöjd tells Nyt.fi by phone. Nöjd admits that Auvinen should have first verified whether he worked in a moomin outfit on Tallink Silja.

“It should have made it clear that this is not a question of our ship. But of course, no one questioned that those pictures were taken more than 20 years ago. We have been an official Moomin ship and partner since 2001. ”

Nöjd says that the desire to delete the images came from Moomin Characters.

“It was agreed on Monday morning that we would be in touch with him. Sure, I was amazed at the point that there were activities in his pictures that our company has never had. At that point, the alarm bells should have been ringing that our moomin costumes have never been stored in the cabin, ”Nöjd says.

Tallink Silja corrected the matter on Twitter as early as Monday.

Nöjd says that there have been Moomins only on Tallink Silja’s ships since 2001. The ships host a Moomin-related program for children, such as the Moomin disco and the Moominmamma’s evening fairytale moment. According to Nöjd, performing in Maskot’s outfit is only one part of the ship’s employees’ duties.

“The work of the mascot is recycled so that there is not the same person there all the time inside the mascot costumes but there are these playroom workers who do other work as well. We have 20 minutes for the maximum time we have out there in the outfit at a time, after which we can sit back. The mascots always have escorts with them, whether they are Moomins or Harri seals. ”

Also CEO of Moomin Characters Roleff Kråkström says that unfortunate misunderstanding. Kråkström says that he received a message from Muumitapahtumat Oy describing Auvinen’s soma updates. Based on the message, he realized it was a post from a current employee.

“We got the picture that a person now employed by Tallink Silja has posted this thing on May Day. We noted that he could not be asked to delete the images. I think this is a human misunderstanding. ”

Kråkström says that Moomin Characters has instructions on how to make costume appearances in Moomin costumes. As part of the instructions, it is hoped that parts of the suit will not be presented separately in public.

“There’s no more dramatic idea behind it than the desire to preserve the glamor of costumes for children. The magic breaks down a bit during a visit to the Moomin Troll if it suddenly takes your head off or your legs are missing or something. A bit of a similar – but not, of course, traumatic – experience when you realize that Santa is not right. ”

Is it still a hope that Suvi Auvinen would delete the pictures she published?

“In fact, we never had any special wishes addressed to Suvi Auvinen, because this was indeed a series of misunderstandings. We have no contractual or other relationship with him. Those are pictures of his individual, which he of course available in the way they want and we do not understand that commercial or other rights have been infringed. ”

Kråkström according to the company, it is accurate that Moomin Trolls are not exploited commercially without the permission of Moomin Characters. Basically, it’s not that the Moomins aren’t just meant to make money, they are Tove Jansson a work of art created by.

“We strive to make sure that the ways in which the Moomin is utilized correspond to the original work and its visual representation. This infinity, for example, is a poor representation of what Tove originally created. That’s why we hope that if Moomin is performing somewhere, it will have the whole costume on. ”

It is also about international business, Kråkström says. According to him, Moomin Characters oversees that Moomins are used in pre-agreed contexts and in collaboration with the company.

Moomin Characters defends its trademark diligently.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper reported in 2017 Claims sent by Moomin Characters to Image magazine for using Tom of Finland-inspired Moomins. Jyväskylän Ylioppilaslehti Jylkkäri wrote in 2015that Moomin Charaters banned the subject association from selling the “Pappa betalar” brand with the image of Moomin Papa.

According to Kråkström, a few student organizations have been asked to stop making Moomin overalls badges. According to him, the overalls badges have the same idea of ​​cherishing Jansson’s works.

“Overalls are associated with nice, joyful and ridiculous student humor, which again is not related to this original Tove creation in any way. We have always kindly asked student organizations to stop making them, because usually they sell these brands and then it is a commercial product. ”