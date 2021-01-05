Nyt.fi | “I’m free at last”: Greta Thunberg celebrated its 18th birthday and to celebrate naljailee Instagram conspiracy theories believers

A Swedish climate activist turned 18 on Sunday. He thanks the congratulations on his Instagram account.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg turned 18 on Sunday. He is known as the founder of the international climate strike movement for schoolchildren.

The climate activist thanked him for the successes with his Instagram account. At the same time, he joked about the conspiracy theories containing “gloomy secrets” that were invented about him.

Thunberg demonstrated for the first time Skolstrejk för klimatet with his sign in front of the Swedish Parliament in August 2018. At the time, he was 15 years old. The school strike grew into the international Fridays for Future movement to combat climate change.

At the same time, Thunberg has become one of the most famous in the world people. With great media attention, he has also received a lot of criticism and criticism.

Fox News commentator Michael Knowles barked at Thunberg As a “mentally ill Swedish child” in 2019 after speaking at the UN climate summit. Knowles has later apologized for his speeches. Also the President of the United States Donald Trump has criticized Thunberg. He has tweeted in 2019, that Thunberg “looks like a happy young girl with a bright and wonderful future ahead of her”.

Over the years, several conspiracy theories have spread from Thunberg. According to them, Thunberg, for example, works their parents or manipulated by environmental organizations. According to theories, Thunberg has been easy to manipulate because of his young age and Asperger’s syndrome, which the activist has talked about in public.

Thunberg has commented on conspiracy theories in public before.

“It’s annoying that people spend their time on that instead of doing something useful. I could spend all my time refuting conspiracy theories, but they still wouldn’t run out, ”he commented on the Norwegian In an interview with the Skavlan program.

On Sunday On Jan. 3, an adult climate activist thanked his followers for his birthday congratulations on his Instagram account. At the same time, he joked about conspiracy theories.

“Tonight you will find me at a local pub where I will reveal all the gloomy secrets behind the conspiracies of climate and school strikes. They can no longer control me! ” Thunberg writes.

“I’m free at last!” he continues.